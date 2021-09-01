Ex-Cruzeiro closes with Milan in a deal that could surpass R$ 48 million

Junior Messias was announced as Milan’s reinforcement this Tuesday (Photo: Milan/Reproduction) the attacker Junior Messiah, 30, signed a transfer to Milan, from Italy, this Tuesday. Passing through the youth categories of Cruzeiro between 2009 and 2011, he was loaned by Crotone, also from Italy. For the loan, the Rossoneri club paid 2.6 million euros (about R$15.8 million). According to the Italian press, the values ​​could reach up to R$48.6 million, since the Milan have the option to buy the economic rights of the Brazilian attacker at the end of the loan agreement. The value established in the contract is 5.4 million euros (R$ 32.8 million).

In 2020, when Junior Messias played for the first time in the elite of Italian Championship by Crotone, the magazine Trivel told his story of overcoming.

Natural from Belo Horizonte, the scorer moved to Italy in 2011, at the age of 20, soon after leaving Cruzeiro. The goal was to seek a better life, not necessarily in football. Until 2015, reports the magazine, Jnior was a delivery person for an appliance store in Turin. At the same time, he played football in amateur leagues.

It was only in 2015, after being observed by coach Ezio Rossi, from Casale, then in the fourth division of Italy, that the Brazilian striker started his career in professional football in that country. Since then, he has passed through Chieri and Gozzano until reaching the Crotone in 2019.

In the 2020/21 season, Jnior rocked the net in nine opportunities in the 37 games he played. According to the website the goal, there were four assistances in the same period.