Ex says Luciano Camargo hasn’t talked to his eldest son for 6 years or his granddaughter

Ex-wife of Luciano Camargo and mother of Wes Camargo, the singer’s eldest son, Cleo Loyola used social media to talk about her son’s current relationship with the countryman. According to her, Zezé Di Camargo’s brother has not spoken to the heir for over six years, nor does he care about his 7-year-old granddaughter.

“It’s been over six years since he’s talked to our son, not even seen our granddaughter,” Cleo wrote on a social network when asked about the subject.

Realtor Wesley Camargo, 32, is Luciano’s son with Cleo Loyola and father of a girl of 7. The countryman stopped getting along with his son in 2014, when Wesley was arrested at the Goiânia Women’s Police Station, accused of assaulting her cousin and her aunt in an argument. After payment of bail in the amount of R$ 10 thousand, made by his father, he was released.

In 2018, Luciano recalled the mess in an Instagram post. “I paid (the bail) in 2014 against my will, for me, he committed a crime, yes. But unfortunately in Brazil, this type of crime does not result in anything. Wesley was sentenced to serve society. This is a penalty for whom did he hit his aunt?” wrote the singer, revealing a climate between father and son. The two have not spoken since.

At the time, Wesley said he had already served his sentence and revealed that he had been fighting with his father since 2017, when he fell out with Luciano’s brother-in-law, brother of the singer’s wife, Flavia Camargo.

In August of last year, during the celebration of Father’s Day, Wesley posted an open letter on social media talking about the estrangement between them and demonstrating that he wanted to get closer to his father.

“Hi, Dad. I don’t know if we’ll meet again in this life. I remembered a poem by Ferreira Gullar and I wanted, somehow, that it came to you”, Wesley posted, referring to a text about forgetting.

To EXTRA, Wesley informed at the time that he has not spoken with his father since 2017 due to a family disagreement and said he would like to make peace with the singer.

“It’s been three years since we’ve spoken. Every family has differences, but his distance is noticeable, not only with me, but with several other family members. I’ve had too many differences with him in adolescence, but we’ve never been so much time without talking. The whole family treats me normally, with greater love. Until I met family in January I met again. I have a great habit with uncles, aunts and cousins… Only with him is there this distance. Honestly, I’ve been losing it. hopes of getting at least a hug,” he said.

In February of this year, Luciano spoke again about his relationship with his son when asked by a follower about forgiveness. The netizen left a comment on a photo in which the singer appears with his wife and three of their four children, and advised the artist to forgive his eldest son.

“Taking the word of God to people. All that’s left is to learn to forgive. May the Holy Spirit touch your heart,” nudged the follower. “You’re wrong. I forgive even before the offense and even those who offended me and came back to offend me. I just don’t live with those who have me as their enemy,” replied Zeze’s brother.

Luciano with his children Nathan, Helena and Isabella Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luciano with his children Wesley and for Nathan Photo: Reproduction Instagram