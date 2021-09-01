Exclusive: absent from the CPI due to health problems, Tolentino recorded an interview last night

× Reproduction / Antagonist Chat

Marcos Tolentino, accused of being a hidden partner of FIB Bank, missed the session of Covid’s CPI scheduled for today, claiming to have suffered, before boarding for Brasília, “serious discomfort, being rescued in the emergency room of the Hospital Sírio Libanês in São Paulo”.

His defense informed the senators that he would have been admitted to the hospital at 3:41 pm with “tingling in the body”, likely sequel of Covid — the entrepreneur has claimed to have been hospitalized for four months in the first half, because of the disease.

Last night, however, Tolentino recorded an interview for the program Papo Antagonista.

Around 4:40 pm, he commented by audio that he was in an office, but gave no details. He said he was preparing documentation to answer the questions and scheduled the interview for the early evening.

Beneti owns Pico Juazeiro, responsible for paying in the capital of FIB Bank, company that issued the letter of guarantee used by Need Medicines to close a contract for the sale of vaccines with the Ministry of Health.

Tolentino stated that, in order to respond, he would need the support of a PowerPoint presentation, which his team would have prepared to present to the CPI. After another interruption, however, it was not possible to re-establish contact.