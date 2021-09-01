EXCLUSIVE: Griezmann negotiates with Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona wants João Félix

The European transfer market remains busier than ever as the window closes. This Tuesday (31), Marcelo Bechler, TNT Sports Brasil correspondent, confirmed that Antoine Griezmann can return to Atletico Madrid.

Barça and Atleti’s negotiation for the return of Griezmann is considered “difficult”, but the possibility of the French striker returning to the Spanish capital does exist.

On the other hand, Barcelona would also be seeking the loan of João Félix, according to the Spanish press. According to the calculation of TNT Sports Brasil, the two negotiations have no connection and are being treated separately. Thus, even if João Félix remains at Atleti, Griezmann could close with his old club.

Griezmann left Atlético de Madrid in 2019, joining Barcelona for €120m. The Frenchman has 35 goals in 102 games for the Catalan team, but has never reached the star level expected of him at the Camp Nou.