F1 chooses to collect data and DRS bar in the final Zandvoort curve

The Zandvoort circuit has the capacity to receive up to 105 thousand people (Photo: Reproduction)

Overtaking the Dutch GP will be a little more difficult than initially planned. The FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) opted for prudence and decided not to allow the use of mobile wing in Formula 1 on the last corner of Zandvoort.

Unlike the standard in F1, the Arie Luyendijkbocht curve, which was formerly known as Bos Uit, has a slope of 18°. When the circuit was renovated to host the first World Cup race since 1985, the idea was that the pilots would use the mobile wing between the penultimate turn and the first, dubbed Tarzan.

The Zandvoort circuit brings as novelties two curves of enormous inclination (Photo: Reproduction)

However, the diagram published by the FIA ​​before this weekend’s race shows that the DRS zone starts right after the last corner.

“This is the decision of the FIA,” said Jan Lammers, head of the circuit. “They want to see what it’s like this year and collect real-life data,” he explained.

“They are not taking any risks, which is understandable for this first edition in 36 years”, he concluded.

