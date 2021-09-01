Faithful elects reinforcement as Corinthians’ best player in August; attacker the worst

Corinthians took to the field on five occasions last August. With three wins, one draw and one defeat, the highlight of the month on the pitch was one of the newly hired by the club.

Present in the last three games, which were Timão’s three victories, Renato Augusto was chosen as the best player of the month. Despite not having acted as a starter in any match, the midfielder has already scored a goal for the club right on his debut. The fans who follow the My Timon left Renato with average 8 for his apparitions.

The podium is also completed by the newly hired Giuliano and the defender João Victor. While the midfielder, who made a significant difference in the midfield of Alvinegro, had an average of 7.7, the young defender had an average of 7.4, being highlighted in most matches of the month for his excellent performances in the Corinthians defense.

The worst player of the month, according to the average of scores given by Corinthians fans, was the forward Marks. The athlete entered the field on three occasions (Flamengo, Santos and Ceará), all leaving the bench, and he did not please the fans. Marquinhos’ average was 2.9.

Check out the Corinthians games in August 2021

0 x 1 Corinthians Grêmio – 08/28/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Corinthians – 08/22/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 3 x 1 Ceará – 08/15/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Santos 0 x 0 Corinthians – 08/08/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 3 Flamengo – 08/01/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

See the Corinthians cast notes in August 2021

