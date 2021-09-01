Faustão’s wife pays homage to Leifert: “Brazil loves you”







Luciana Cardoso praised the work of Tiago Leifert in charge of ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’ Photo: Instagram/ @lucard/ Reproduction of ‘Domingão do Faustão’ (2021) / Globo / Estadão

Luciana Cardoso, wife of Fausto Silva, paid tribute to Tiago Leifert this Monday, 30. She thanked the presenter for his work at the Super Dance of the Famous.

This Sunday, 29, Leifert was thrilled to vent about the challenge that was to replace Faustian on Sundays on Globo. “I only managed to be here because it was Fausto [que comandava], I know I’m with him and he’s here with me all the time,” he said.

“My thanks to Tiago for his words and for being such a human and true guy. Brazil loves you because you are that friend that everyone wants to have,” wrote Luciana on Instagram.

“Knowing how to be victorious being generous is for few and you are like that, that’s why you are so deserving of all your achievements. May you shine a lot in your walk and know that you have true friends like you around here, forever,” he said.

“Our affection and kiss for you, for Boninho and the entire team that put on a show,” he concluded. Starting this weekend, the Sunday attraction will be led by Luciano Huck.