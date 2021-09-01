Fed prepares to stop digging By Investing.com



© Investing.com



by Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — The first rule about holes, known, is that when you’re in one, stop digging. Last week in , (Fed) President Jerome Powell managed to stick to the rule – just barely.

It is true that there has been no clear announcement for the start of the “phasing-down” purchases of bonds that – 18 months after the start of the pandemic – are still active at a staggering $120 billion a month.

As Nordea’s Andreas Steno Larsen put it, the speech lacked so much drama, or even any novelty, that “it was almost as if he was reading it aloud”. (Delegates will be happy that, due to Covid-19, they didn’t have to travel to Wyoming to hear this).

However, s assessment that “if the economy broadly progresses as anticipated, it may be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year” was clear enough. The digging may not have stopped yet, but it’s about to stop.

If the decision were made by the presidents of the Federal Reserve’s regional banks, the gradual reduction would have already started. St. Louis Fed chairman, , has repeatedly warned that bond purchases may have been the right policy for last year, but they are no longer for today.

“We’re getting in the way more than helping with asset purchases because there’s a nascent housing bubble in the US,” Bullard told CNBC last week, in a desperate attempt to steal his boss’s spotlight. “We had a lot of problems in the mid-2000s because we were too complacent about housing prices, so I think we should be very careful about that now.”

Bullard is said to have felt avenged by the US house price data for July that was released on Tuesday. The S&P/Case-Shiller composite home price index rose at a record pace of 19.1% for the year, up from 17.1% in June and above expectations of 18.5%.

Meanwhile, his Kansas City Fed counterpart, , pointed out that the chance of the delta variant of Covid-19 getting the job market recovery off track is much smaller now that vaccination is widespread and companies have figured out ways to adapt to it. demands of social distance.

“In general, contrary to what we experienced last year, people have mechanisms to continue to interact with the economy,” she told Yahoo Finance. “It gives me some confidence … that we could continue to move forward” with the reduction in asset purchases, he added.

The labor market remains crucial. After rising by nearly 1 million jobs in July, US employment rates are expected to have slowed in August as the delta variant took an increasing toll on public confidence. But economists still expect jobs to have risen to a respectable 750,000 jobs, meaning that nearly half of the jobs lost in 2020 will have been replaced.

“Early indications are that the delta variant will not stop the labor market, and we are anticipating that strong performance will continue as summer turns to autumn in the northern hemisphere,” said Eric Winograd, senior economist at AllianceBernstein in a blog post .

Winograd says it will take “especially strong numbers in August” to trigger the tapering as early as the next Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Sept. 22, but he still expects the process to start this year.

However, as after the Great Financial Crisis, the task of preparing global markets for a shift in the US monetary policy cycle is daunting. One of the reasons that Powell and the Washington, DC-based board of governors tend to be more dovish than their regional brethren is that they are more attuned to the global economy’s demand for dollars, as well as being aware of that a change of cycle runs the risk of triggering instability in the global market and trampling economic recovery.

Emerging markets, in particular, are at risk if the Fed gets out of control and has to rush to control it. Net investor flows to emerging markets have already turned negative in anticipation of the usual volatility caused by Fed tightening cycles, says Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance.

“We are concerned about a scenario where inflation would rise much more than expected, and that would require a much faster normalization of monetary policy in the US,” International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath told Financial this week Teams.

In happier times, tighter Fed policy is often a sign of a strong global economy, and a strong US economy. But this is not a normal economic or financial cycle. The pandemic forced unpredictable responses from central banks around the world. Just last month, a single case of Covid-19 forced it to postpone a rate hike that was virtually certain, while a week later it surprised markets by raising its main rate in order to deflate a rise in home prices. . Volatility will almost certainly increase when the Fed starts to remove monetary protection.

Or, as Alliance’s Winograd says: “We can’t really be sure the market will assimilate tapering until it really starts.”