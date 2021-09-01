Federal Police arrest a man suspected of participating in a virtual attack on the Supreme Court in Ceará | Policy

The Federal Police arrested this Tuesday (31) a man suspected of participating in cyber attacks on the website of the Supreme Court (STF). The preventive arrest warrant was served in Fortaleza, Ceará.

The attempted invasion took place in May this year and took the STF website off the air. At the time, Court technicians informed that confidential information was not accessed, nor was the virtual environment hijacked, as happened with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) portal in 2020.

According to the PF, the man arrested on Tuesday was already the target of the second phase of the LEET operation, launched on the 11th, in which the agents served two search and seizure warrants in Rio de Janeiro and Ceará. At the time, investigators seized electronic equipment suspected of participating in the virtual attack.

PF arrests two suspects in the hacker attack in May on the STF system

“The analysis of the material seized in the records of the police investigation led to the identification of evidence that, in addition to confirming their participation in the attacks on the STF, demonstrated that the investigated routinely practiced cyber crimes against public and private institutions”, said the PF in a statement.

The Federal Police said that the suspect arrested on Tuesday (31) is also being investigated in the CAPTURE THE FLAG operation, launched in June last year, which investigates the invasion of public agencies’ databases.

The investigated must answer for the crimes of computer device invasion and criminal association.