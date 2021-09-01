Federal Revenue Service extends period for regularization of MEI, individual microentrepreneurs

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for the settlement of the debts of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) to September 30th. Before, the deadline ended on Tuesday (31).

Currently, Brazil has 1.8 million microentrepreneurs with overdue obligations referring to 2016 or previous years, which owe R$4.5 billion.

The outstanding debts will be sent, from October, to the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) for registration in Active Debt of the Union.

According to the agency, MEIs that have only recent debts, due to the difficulties imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, will not be affected. The debts of those who paid in installments this year will also not be registered, even if there is some installment in arrears or the installment payment has been terminated.

The debts of the 2016 competence are declared by DASN (Annual Declaration of the MEI) of 2017.

The micro-entrepreneur who has outstanding debts with the Federal Revenue can make the payment or installments by accessing the “e-CAC” portal. The step-by-step information on installment payment is also available on the “Gov.br” portal.

It is important to emphasize that despite losing several tax benefits and social security rights, the MEI in debt to the Federal Revenue does not have its CNPJ cancelled.

