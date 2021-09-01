Fla closes the market in blue and gains breath for final adjustments in the cast

Cautious in the ball market, Flamengo ended the transfer window period with the balance in their favor. If only the sales of Gerson and Rodrigo Muniz are considered, the club earned at least R$ 200 million and considerably increased its cash, which was a little shaken by the closed stadiums and the drop in other revenues.

On the other hand, Fla went shopping with a spirit of prudence and looked for deals that would not burden the club immediately. Contracted by loan with a purchase option, Kenedy and Andreas Pereira will represent a disbursement of something around R$ 150 million if the club wants to exercise its future priority.

As it had already made good money in sales of base boys in the first quarter (R$ 55 million), Rubro-Negro easily beat the budget target of R$ 168 million foreseen for hiring. With this, the directors also gain more leeway to keep up-to-date parcels referring to the business of stars like Pedro and Gabigol, for example.

With the accounts organized, the Brazilian champions only failed to double Lyon (FRA) by Thiago Mendes, but continue to convince them to have defender David Luiz. Interest is already more than expressed and conversations continue. Although the house is up to date, the club, however, is not considering going beyond its financial limits by strengthening it.

Free since terminating with Arsenal, the player would come without transaction costs, generating “only” expenses with salaries. The club has already signaled to the player its possibilities, but the defender has asked for time to decide on his future.

Despite all the complexity of the business, the rubro-negros believe in a happy ending and understand that the player would be the icing on the cake for Renato Gaúcho. Other names arrive non-stop in the football department, but the theme that mobilizes the club is even the possible arrival of the former Arsenal.

After overcoming this issue, Flamengo still has a conversation about the renewal of Arrascaeta’s contract, but the matter still collides with a desire by businessman Daniel Fonseca to sell to the club the 25% that still belongs to Defensor (URU). Wing renovations by Diego Alves, Diego Ribas and David Luiz are considered quieter missions by the football summit.

Back

After beating Santos 4-0 and enjoying three days off, the squad returns today (1) to work at Ninho do Urubu. The activity is scheduled for 2:30 pm and this will be a rare period without games for Renato Gaúcho.

Without the summoned players Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Isla and Piris da Motta, the captain saw taking advantage of his free time to rebalance the physical part and introduce concepts. The team only returns to the field on the 12th, when it visits Palmeiras, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Nationals.