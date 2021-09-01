Flamengo looks to awards and passport to finals in September

After a three-day break, Flamengo’s cast returns to activities at Ninho do Urubu this Wednesday. Renato Gaúcho will have free days for training until September 12, when Rubro-Negro visits Palmeiras and starts a decisive sequence in the second half of the month. With the possibility of high payouts and “passport stamp” for the final stages of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, coach and players will work to maintain good results.

If it achieves the results it needs against Grêmio and Barcelona (EQU), Flamengo will reach the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores decision, respectively, and will guarantee approximately R$ 38.5 million in prizes.

In addition to the financial gains, the classifications will bring Flamengo closer to the sporting goals set by the board for the current season.

With the campaigns already established in the season, Flamengo has already raised around R$49 million with prizes in the knockouts. That’s US$7.55 million, approximately R$40.8 million, adding up the prizes from the group stage to the semifinal of the Libertadores, stage in which Flamengo will face Barcelona de Guayaquil, from Ecuador. Check the dates of the clashes here!

Whoever advances to the decision, which will be played in Montevideo on November 27, in a single game, guarantees another 6 million dollars (about R$ 31.2 million), but the goal is to earn the 15 million dollars (R $78 million), which will be distributed to the new Copa Libertadores de America champion.

In the Copa do Brasil, Rubro-Negro collected R$7.85 million with prizes for the third phase, the round of 16 and the quarter finals. The classification for the semifinals is close after the victory by 4-0 over Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, in the first leg. If confirmed, the vacancy will yield another R$7.3 million.

THE FLAMEGO’S AGENDA IN SEPTEMBER:



12/9 – 20th round of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras x Flamengo, at Allianz Parque

15/9 – Round of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo x Grêmio, at Maracanã

9/19 – 21st round of the Brasileirão

Flamengo x Grêmio, at Maracanã

22/9 – Libertadores semifinal departure

Flamengo x Barcelona in Guayaquil, at Mané Garrincha

9/26 – 22nd round of the Brasileirão

América-MG x Flamengo, at Independência

29/9 – Libertadores semifinal round

Barcelona de Guayaquil x Flamengo, at the Monumental