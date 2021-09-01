Flamengo pleads with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall for the fans to return to Maracanã

In two weeks of this month of September, the Flamengo will have decisive games to play at home in the knockout competitions. In the Copa do Brasil, the opponent is Grêmio, in a confrontation that is very well underway on the red-black side: the team won the first leg 4-0, and only a miracle will leave them out of the semifinals.









In Libertadores, the duel is against Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the semifinal stage of the competition. The Ecuadorian team had a better campaign compared to Flamengo in the group stage and, therefore, will play the second game at home. The match with red-black command must take place on the week of the 20th.

Thinking about these duels, Flamengo has already entered into negotiations with the City of Rio de Janeiro to have its fans in the stands of Maracanã. The information comes from reporter Léo Burlá, from the UOL portal. The dialogues between club president Rodolfo Landim and Mayor Eduardo Paes are aimed at having at least a slice of the stadium with fans.

According to Burlá, the expectation of Rubro-Negro is that a decree is published by the City Hall by next Friday (3). If not met, the club does not rule out taking the match against Grêmio to another location. In Brasília, for example, Flamengo had the crowd in their favor at Libertadores, in the round of 16 and quarter finals.

Previously, Paes had already released the 10% percentage of fans in the stadiums of Rio de Janeiro. However, the proliferation of the Delta variant throughout the city made him retreat in some measures, including the return of the fans. Experiments were carried out in other cities, such as Belo Horizonte, where they also backtracked on the decision.