Flu may end the 1st round of Brasileirão within the G6; know what it takes

Fluminense’s victory over Bahia, by 2-0, at Maracanã, this past Monday, may not have been very encouraging due to the performance, but it was a relief from the point of view of results. Tricolor has not won for five rounds of Brasileirão (four defeats and one draw) and was already at the door of the Z4. With the scoreboard, the Team of Warriors breathes and starts looking more towards the top of the table.

That’s because, if they beat Juventude next Thursday, at Maracanã, in a late game of the 14th round, Fluminense will make a huge leap in the table. It can go up to 24 points, gain five positions and reach 8th place, just three points from sixth place. More than that, if they manage to fit three straight victories and beat Chapecoense in the last round, in Chapecó, they can finish the turn in the G6.

In the 19th round, Tricolor faces the lantern of the competition, away from home. The club from Santa Catarina does not have even one victory in 18 games so far in Brasileirão. To Flu, just add six more points against Juventude and Chape, reaching 27 points, and dry the direct opponents. They are: Corinthians (27 points), Atlético-GO (25 points) and Athletico-PR (23), the latter also has a game in hand and could still reach 29.

See the updated table: