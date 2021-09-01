Fone Beats Studio is more stylish (and less expensive) alternative to AirPods Pro – 01/09/2021

Headphone use grew during the pandemic. And it’s become fashionable to give interviews via video calls using Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless headphones. The model arrived in Brazil in 2019 with interesting technologies, such as external noise cancellation. However, its price is still high: R$ 2,999 on the company’s website (R$ 2,699.10 in cash or a little less in retail stores).

In case you don’t want or don’t have the money to invest that much, but still want advanced headphones, be aware that Apple recently started selling a more stylish and less expensive alternative: the Beats Studio Buds. Available in three colors (black, white and red), the headphones promise a battery that lasts up to 8 hours, noise cancellation and resistance to sweat and water for R$ 1,799.

The new accessory is part of the Beats by Dre brand, acquired by Apple in 2014. Beats was founded in 2006 by rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine.

Hello, testing…

When in-ear headphones came out a few years ago, I didn’t adapt. I kept a good old phone of any brand and any price screwed up inside my bag. More recently, I’ve fallen in love with headphones (headphones that fit over the head and ears) more comfortable for working at home. I remember that when buying, I only looked for a model with a connection bluetooth (which allows you to use the cordless handset) on a cost-effective basis.

But when testing the Beats headphones, I was really surprised by my resistance to any device stuffed into my ear. Using headphones with advanced technology and good sound quality should really be a point of no return (for those who can and want to invest, of course). I suddenly found myself dancing around the house comfortably and laughing out loud with a humor podcast while cooking.

They are light (weighs 5 grams) and extremely comfortable, both in the ear and in the sound emitted. I could hear everything very clearly. The connection bluetooth it also didn’t fail even with the cell phone a little farther away.

Like all models in this small, wireless headphone line, Beats Studio Buds also comes with a box that recharges your batteries via a USB-C cable. As long as they are inside the case, they keep charging.

The case makes up to two full recharges of the headphones, its battery lasts up to 24 hours.

Beats Studio Buds Image: Letícia Naísa/UOL

Beats Studio Buds Image: Letícia Naísa/UOL

Outwardly, the buds Studio it has a button (one on each earpiece) that controls the playback of the tracks being listened to. One touch gives play or pause, two to go forward and three to go back.

By keeping the button pressed, one of the noise canceling or ambient sound functions is activated — similar operation to AirPods Pro.

“What’s mine is mine”: use with cell phone and notebook

I also tested the headphones for cell phone calls and I could be heard well thanks to the built-in microphones. To test on the other side of the call, I asked my boyfriend to call me using the buds and I could also hear him calmly. This part of the test, however, showed that not every relationship with technology is perfect.

On the Android system, Buds Studio works through an app. If someone else wants to use it, unlike ordinary wireless headphones with bluetooth connection, you need to install the app on the other phone.

I had to “forget” my device so my boyfriend could use the headphones, meaning it’s not a device to be practically split up unless everyone has the Buds app installed to connect it. It takes time to set up if you use different phones.

Beats app Image: Reproduction

The connection with the notebook was easy, I just searched for it and connected, everything worked out. Just have not found possibility to activate noise cancellation when connected to the computer. But, going back to the mobile app, it’s where you can also control the noise canceling and ambient sound functions. The handset makes a small noise each time one of the functions is activated. You can also activate them with a touch of the external button — another very nice and well thought-out function.

I fooled myself with the battery

For a more trained ear than mine, it is possible for people to notice greater differences in sound transmission. Personally, I didn’t notice much of anything beyond, but I noticed that with the noise canceling, I didn’t hear anything around me at all. For example, a motorcycle passing by on the street.

This function, however, eats the battery. I was fooled by the promise of 8 perfect hours with Buds, but I didn’t quite complete 5 hours of use in this game of switching between ambient mode and noise canceling mode. Not that she’s bad, but I really figured it would be more.

When it’s time to charge, another disappointment: the cable is extremely short and its two outputs are USB-C, which makes it difficult to recharge if you don’t have a suitable adapter or one of these on your computer.

It may sound funny to someone who understands everything about headphones and advanced technologies, but I confess that I was disappointed when I found out, in the presentation of the headphones to the press (and not in practice, thankfully), that I couldn’t take a shower using Buds Studio. It is waterproof, but not much, do not try to jump in the pool, enter the sea or even shower with one of these, at most, you can practice physical activity that makes you sweat or take a shower.

Aside from these small details, I left the experience surprised with the quality and comfort of the in-ear headphones. Beats Studio Buds has changed my relationship with devices of this type — and now I want to research more other models as well to call mine someday.