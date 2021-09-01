Football entities congratulate Corinthians for its 111 years of foundation; see publications

In honor of Corinthians’ 111 years of history, celebrated this Wednesday, organizations and profiles of state, national and international football competitions congratulated the club on their social networks.

The first greeting to the Parque São Jorge club came from São Paulo Football Federation (FPF). The publication was replicated both in the male and female profile of Paulistão. “Congratulations Corinthians! Today is the day to celebrate 111 years of history, tradition and titles of the greatest champion of Paulistão”.

Next, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the highest sports entity in Brazil, congratulated Timão and also recalled some of his achievements. “Seven times Brazilian champion, three-time Brazil Cup, America and World champion. It’s a full gallery! The Timon of tradition and thousand glories celebrates its 111 years of foundation. Congratulations, crazy bunch!”.

Finally, the Conmebol, the confederation responsible for hosting the South American competitions, congratulated the club and recalled the unprecedented title of the 2012 Libertadores and 2013 Recopa. “Save Corinthians, the birthday boy of the day! and a thousand glories!”.

It is worth remembering that the celebration of the anniversary of the team alvinegro will be broadcast on live at Corinthians TV. The YouTube broadcast begins at 7:10 pm – time in reference to the year the club was founded.

Check out the tributes paid to Corinthians

