French promise, Camavinga is presented at Real Madrid | Ball Market

The transfer window will close on Tuesday and the clubs are quick to announce the new signings. In Spain, while the spotlights pointed directly to Kylian Mbappe, another Frenchman arrived in the Spanish capital, as the Real Madrid made official this Tuesday (31) the arrival of the French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, coming from Stade Rennes.

The merengue club will pay the French club an approximate amount of €30 million plus bonuses and the contract will be for the next six seasons. Camavinga, 18, ended his contract with the French club in June 2022.









Real Madrid have registered Eduardo Camavinga with Real Madrid Castilla to release spots in the main squad, which currently has 24 players. It’s the same formula the Madrid club used when it signed Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. Camavinga appears as a rejuvenating piece in a meringue midfield in which Kroos (31), and especially Modric (35) begin to need a replacement.

In a note, Real published: “Real Madrid CF and Stade Rennais FC have agreed to transfer player Eduardo Camavinga, who is linked to the club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2027.”