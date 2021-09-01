Game Boy Games May Make Nintendo Switch Online Soon

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play classics from the original Nintendo Pocket Console on their next-gen handheld soon, rumor has it. Unofficial information indicates that the developer plans to bring some Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to Switch soon.

The rumors come from NateDrake, known on the internet for correct leaks about Nintendo in the past. In his most recent podcast, he commented that we should see the Game Boy becoming a virtual console option for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in a future update.

The information is reinforced by the Nintendo Life website, which claims to have heard the same thing from its own sources.

And it can be “soon” even. The NES and SNES were added in the month of September of the coming years, so it’s thought that the Game Boy and Game Boy Color could arrive this September.

Switch Online currently offers NES and SNES gamesSource: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have long been asking for new features that make the cost-effectiveness of the service more attractive. Among these requests, more classic consoles to play is one of the most common. It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see Game Boy games coming to Switch as they did with the NES and Super Nintendo, but the question remains: will we have the games people really want?

The most prominent example is Pokemon, which made its debut precisely on the Game Boy, in 1995. With Nintendo profiting from its ports and remakes until today, would the company choose to make the originals available at no extra cost to those who subscribe to Switch Online?