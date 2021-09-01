GeForce 471.96 driver brings optimizations and support for new monitors

As usual version also brings some bug fixes

NVIDIA has released drivers GeForce 471.96 WHQL for your GeForce graphics cards, but without a specific highlight, just information that the version is optimized for the latest releases and supporting new monitor models with G-Sync technology. Below are more details:

News:

– Support for new monitor models with G-Sync technology.

Fixes:

– DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]

– Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]

– Blue-screen crash/reboot loop occurs when two Samsung Odyssey G9 displays @ 240Hz are connected. [3256732]

– NVDisplay.Container.exe constantly writes data to C:ProgramDataNVIDIA Corporationnvtoppsnvtopps.db3. [3350171]

– [Windows 11][Notebook]: With the graphics mode set to Hybrid, the GPU frequently wakes up while idle. [3345922]

– [CUDA][Turing/Volta GPUs]: Stability issues with Topaz Denoise AI. [200755368]

To see all the news, check the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app facilitates the entire process and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: New versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.