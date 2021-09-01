Gerson comments on reunion with Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol in the selection: “High level” – Flamengo

Former Flamengo player, Gerson was one of the names summoned by Tite to defend the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers. At Amarelinha, the ace will meet Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, who were also remembered by the captain. In an interview this Tuesday (31), the player spoke about the subject and highlighted the happiness he had in wearing Mengão’s shirt.

– High level meeting, with my former teammates, where I had a spell at the club of my heart, where I was very happy and where, together, we won several titles.

Another subject addressed by the defensive midfielder was the position in which he likes to act and the place in which he has been used by Sampaoli, his coach at Olympique de Marseille. Gerson commented on having more offensive responsibilities in the French team.

– I’m second wheel, but I’m being used a little further in the current club. Sometimes a little further back depends on the form of play our coach is using. I’m feeling good, because I’m closer to the goal, with more responsibility for making the team’s offensive plays.

In addition, Gerson spoke about the controversy of being passed over from some calls from the Seleção, even though he is considered by many as one of the best Brazilian players in the position. For the athlete, this is in the past and the moment is to take advantage of the opportunity.

– It was even Juninho (coordinator of the Brazilian team) who called me to say that I would be called up. I’m happy with the opportunity. I hope to contribute with this opportunity, with this chance that they are giving me and very happy to be living this moment that I am living in my life.

Canarinho enters the field next Thursday (2), against Chile, at the Monumental de Santiago stadium. On Sunday (5), the Brazilian team faces Argentina, in São Paulo, and ends its participation in this FIFA Date on the 9th, against Peru, in Pernambuco.