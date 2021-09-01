Gil do Vigor exchanges praise with character Onça

Guest judge for the fourth episode of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, Gil do Vigor, fourth place on “BBB 21”, exchanged flirts with the masked character of Onça Pintada on the stage of Rede Globo’s reality musical.

Soon after the masked man made his exhibition to the public, the presenter Ivete Sangalo called Gilberto Nogueira to give an opinion on the identity and commented that he felt the existence of a climate among the “ex-participant of Big Brother Brasil 21” with the character:

Gil, I’m feeling that there was a tune. A passion.

Laughing, Gil do Vigor said that he noticed that the person dressed as Onça Pintada was teasing him with ‘invitations’ to get closer.

Then it happened. Guys, I don’t have maturity. Oh, him calling me. Don’t call me, see, don’t call me, see, I’m going to ‘cachorretedis’.

Finally, the economist declared that he believes that the masked character of Onça Pintada is actor Wagner Moura in a surprise appearance in “The Masked Singer Brasil”.

Look, well, people here speak, I listen and I am highly infected with the idea of ​​others. Then, I analyzed it, I saw that he said he lived in another place that speaks Portuguese. Then I thought of Portugal, I thought of surnames and putting everything together gives Wagner Moura.

battle night

The fourth night of masked battles of “The Masked Singer Brasil” had four masked people to exhibit their musical performance on the stage of the Globo reality reality show: Boi-Bumbá, Gata Espelhada, Monstro and Onça Pintada.

The four participants faced each other in two matches and the two least voted won the opportunity to make a third presentation. Thus, the judges were able to save one contestant, while the other said goodbye to the musical reality show.

Chosen as the best of the second night of the program, Jacaré won the benefit of not participating in the fights of the fourth episode, but took the stage for a special screening with the song “Bandido Corazón”, by Ney Matogrosso.

The masked Monstro and Boi-Bumbá opened the night of performances on stage at “The Masked Singer”. The character Monstro sang “As Quatro Estações”, by Sandy & Junior, while Boi-Bumbá showed his musical talent with the song “Evidências”, by Chitãozinho & Xororó.

In the audience’s preference, Monstro won the fight with 62% of the votes and put Boi-Bumbá to fight for survival in the program’s recap.

Then, the Jaguar and the Gata Espelhada took the stage for the second battle. Onça Pintada brought the song “Garçom”, by Reginaldo Rossi, and Gata Espelhada sang “Bang”, by Anitta.

Onça Pintada won the dispute and went on to the next stage of “The Masked Singer Brasil” with 60% of the votes.

In the repechage, Boi-Bumbá returned to the stage to sing the song “Borbulhas de Amor”, by Fagner. Gata Espelhada performed with the lyrics of “Fallin”, by Alicia Keys.

After discussion by the judges, Gata Espelhada was saved to continue on “The Masked Singer Brasil”. Boi-Bumbá, in turn, was unmasked and Brazil discovered that the guest was the singer Marrone.

