Giovanna Lancellotti pays R$ 1.5 thousand per night in a luxury hotel

Good life! As the Leo Dias column had disclosed this Monday (8/31), actress Giovanna Lancellotti continued on a trip to Egypt in the company of businessman Gabriel David, son of the patron of the Beija-Flor samba school, in Rio de Janeiro. The artist finally took up the romance this Tuesday (8/31), on her Instagram account, where she posted romantic photos with her new love.

“Slowly arrived. Conquered. And made a home. With the sincerity of being. No game or riddle. I let it flow… What a hit! I didn’t even know it was so good to love like that. It was the gift the moon brought to me. I love you”, wrote Giovanna, in a poetic way, finishing the text with a heart emoji.

See images of the couple in Egypt

To celebrate their romantic trip, the couple chose a luxury hotel in Cairo and stayed in a suite overlooking the Nile River, one of the country’s main postcards. On-site daily rates start at R$1,500.

Famous friends of the actress made a point of celebrating the couple’s love. “When the time is right, it arrives. That’s it, beauty! Happy for you!”, commented the actress Thais Fersoza. Actor Rafael Zulu added: “I’ve already said what I think about this, right? I’m really happy.” Surfer Pedro Scooby endorsed the chorus: “Beautiful. I love you together”. Grazi Massafera also made a point of commenting. “How beautiful! My dream is to visit this place”, said the actress.

At dawn on Saturday (8/28), Giovanna and Gabriel were caught in an atmosphere of romance, at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. It was the first time that the actress and the manager were photographed close together, with the right to a lot of cuddles and kisses.

Suspicion of the new romance began when they were photographed at Congonhas airport, also in São Paulo, earlier this month. The couple would be together since June, when they met in Fernando de Noronha.