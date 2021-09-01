Globoplay’s September releases · TV News

Globoplay announced this Tuesday (31) its main releases for the month of September. The highlights are the new seasons of the series Chicago Fire – Heroes against Fire, Chicago Med – Emergency Room and The Magicians – School of Magic (2015-2020).

The platform’s catalog will also feature the documentary about the Olympic Games It’s Gold! O Brilho do Brasil in Tokyo, in addition to the fourth season of Routes of Hate.

See the list of series premieres on Globoplay in September:

Nurses – Nursing Duty (Day 2): In the plot, set in Toronto, five young nurses join the front lines of a hospital. With many challenges, they need to overcome their own insecurities to succeed in their careers.

It’s Gold! The Brightness of Brazil in Tokyo (Day 2): This documentary series shows the excitement of the return of Olympic sport after five years. The production tells the story of Brazilian gold medalists in Tokyo, as well as an extra surprise. Every week two new episodes are available.

Chicago Fire – Season Eight (Day 3): After the death of a comrade, members of the Chicago Fire Department begin to blame themselves. Even in the toughest times, they put differences aside to save lives.

Chicago Med – Season 5 (Day 3): The series follows the daily life of a group of doctors and nurses at a hospital in Chicago. In the plot, director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) does not approve of the political system in which the institution is inserted, but still always helps others.

The Magicians – School of Magic – Season 5 (Day 6): In the plot, which is based on Lev Grossman’s eponymous work, after entering a secret school of magic, a young man discovers that a fantasy world is real and poses a great danger to humanity.

Suzie’s Dilemma (Day 9): Declining star Suzie Pickles has her entire life changed after the leaking of compromising photos. The celebrity goes on a journey to try to overcome trauma.

Second Call – Second Season (10th): In evening education for young people and adults at the Carolina Maria de Jesus State School, teachers work together to transform students’ lives.

Other releases