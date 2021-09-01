Government creates extra fee ‘for water scarcity’ with an increase of almost 7% in the electricity bill until April – Economy

BRASILIA – The government announced this Tuesday, 31, the creation of a extra charge on the electricity bill because of the worst drought in 91 years, dubbed the “water scarcity flag”. As of this Wednesday, September 1st, the amount of the additional fee charged on electricity bills will go from R$ 9.49 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to R$ 14.20. The value will be valid until April 30th.

As a result, the electricity bill will be, on average, 6.78% more expensive, according to calculations by the committee of Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The value of the “water scarcity” flag represents an increase of 49.63% in the amount charged under the level 2 red flag to cover the expenses of activating thermal plants and measures taken to avoid blackouts and even a rationing power.

During a press conference, the director general of National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), André Pepitone, stated that the government established the so-called “water scarcity” flag to signal the moment the country is facing. According to him, the scenario required the triggering of measures that will cost R$8.6 billion.

The announcement comes after a meeting of the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (CREG), a group chaired by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and created through Provisional Measure 1.055.

The government also detailed the rules for the energy saving incentive program aimed at regulated consumers, that is, those served by distributors, such as residential ones. Those who save energy in the coming months will receive discounts on their electricity bills.

In theory, it would only be up to Aneel to define the electricity tariffs practiced in the country, but the agency sought the approval of the MME to adopt such an unpopular measure. Concern about the impact of yet another increase in the price of energy on inflation led the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, entered the discussion.

The definition meets the request of the Ministry of Economy, which advocated a readjustment of the banner between R$ 14 and R$ 15 for every 100 kWh. As the Estadão/Broadcast, the value is below what was calculated as necessary to cover all costs. Throughout the discussion, the government considered raising the rate to something between BRL 15 and BRL 20, for a shorter period. There was also a limit scenario of up to R$25, which was quickly considered unlikely.

In June, the agency had already approved a 52% increase in the value of red flag 2, until then the amount charged was R$ 6.24 per 100 kWh. At the time, Aneel signaled that the readjustment would not be enough to cover all expenses and opened a public consultation to discuss whether it would keep the rate at R$ 9.49 or if it would increase to R$ 11.50. The values, however, were proposed before actions taken by CREG.

Since the committee was created, the government has taken several actions to mitigate the effects of scarcity in the main reservoirs. THE William Arjona thermoelectric plant, in Mato Grosso do Sul, for example, has a variable cost of more than R$ 2,400 per megawatt-hour (MWh), and the import of energy from Argentina and Uruguay, for example, costs more than R$ 2 thousand per megawatt-hour ( MWh). Every day, Brazil imports 2,000 megawatts from neighboring countries.

The flag system was created in 2015 by the regulatory agency. In addition to enabling the consumer to know the real cost of energy generation, and adapting consumption, the system mitigates the effects on the distributors’ budget. Previously, the cost of energy was passed through to tariffs once a year, in the annual adjustment of each company, with interest. Now, the funds are collected and transferred to distributors on a monthly basis.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, stated that in addition to details about the flag, the government will also present the rules of the incentive program for the reduction of electricity consumption aimed at residential consumers.