government discloses new value; check out

The federal government forwarded to Congress, this Tuesday (31), the PLOA (Project for Annual Budget Law) of 2022. 27%. For the correction, the government considers that the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) should be at 6.2% in 2022. In other words, the projection for the readjustment of the minimum replaces only inflation, with no real increase.

The correction provided for in the PLOA is greater than that initially estimated by the government in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2022. In the text, which is the basis of the Federal Government Budget, the forecast was that the minimum wage would be readjusted by 4 .3% to R$1,147.

The difference between the projection of the LDO and the PLOA is because the government defines the amount of the minimum wage correction based on the inflation of the previous year. In this case, as the Budget is for 2022, the index to be considered refers to 2021. As the year has not yet ended, the adjustment proposal is made based on inflation estimates, which have been increasing throughout the year.

Financial market projections, for example, indicate that inflation in 2021 should be higher than the government forecasts. According to the latest Focus Bulletin, a market report by the Central Bank, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), another inflation index, should close the year at 7.27%.

The periodic adjustment of the minimum wage is provided for in the Constitution, with the aim of preserving people’s purchasing power. Next year, when putting the correction into practice, the government may review the value of the adjustment if the projection is below official inflation. In 2020, that happened. But the same was not done in 2021: considering last year’s inflation, the minimum should be R$ 2 higher this year.

According to Bruno Funchal, Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, the R$ 2 that were not incorporated into the minimum in 2021 can be included in next year’s amount.

The new minimum must include the residue that was not applied last year, these R$ 2, and can be readjusted. In the discussion of the Budget or in sending the standard, it is possible to make this adjustment. The account is now more to direct the volume of expenses in the Budget.

Bruno Funchal

government estimates

The PLOA estimates a GDP of 2.5% for 2022.

The proposal also projects a primary deficit, that is, the difference between collection and expenditure, of R$49.6 billion, below the target initially established in next year’s LDO, of R$170.5 billion.

The collection should reach R$ 1.96 trillion, above the LDO, of R$ 1.77 trillion.

Brazil Aid with the same budget as 2021

The PLOA predicts that Auxílio Brasil, the federal government’s new social policy, will have the same budget as Bolsa Família in 2021. This year, the government allocated R$35 billion to the program.

Auxílio Brasil was instituted via Provisional Measure in early August, and will replace Bolsa Família as of November. According to the government, the new benefit will have a readjustment of at least 50% – which would increase the average value from R$189 to R$283.50. The Executive also promised to increase the number of beneficiaries of the program: today, 14.7 million families receive the amounts. In Auxílio Brasil, there would be 16 million beneficiary families. The exact numbers were not disclosed, and must be defined during the MP’s proceedings in Congress.

In its presentation, the Ministry of Economy considers the same number of benefited families (14.7 million), and does not detail how the increase in the amount paid to each family will occur if Auxílio Brasil has the same budget as its predecessor, the Bolsa Família.

According to Bruno Funchal, Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, even with the new design, “Auxílio Brasil needs to adapt to this budget forecast [de R$ 35 bilhões]”, unless the budget text is changed in Congress.

No payment in installments

One of the possibilities listed by the government for the financing of Auxílio Brasil is the installment payment of precatórios, court rulings that determine that the government pays debts to companies and individuals. The proposal has been criticized by economists, who classify the measure as default.

The text presented by the government, however, considers the full value of court orders for 2022, at R$ 89.1 billion. In the presentation by the Ministry of Economy, the amount appears subject to the spending ceiling.

Income tax reform enters the account

On the other hand, the Ministry of Economy claims to have considered the changes proposed in the reform of the IR (Income Tax) but PLOA accounts. The text with amendments to the IR is still being considered in the Chamber of Deputies, and has already undergone a series of changes since being sent by the Executive.

According to the government, even with the changes, the effect of the reform is neutral – that is, the government neither loses nor gains money. The Ministry of Economy says that it considered the proposal because the changes impact on sources of funds, even if there is no “damage to the execution of the Budget”.

Money for vaccines and electoral fund

The Budget also provides for R$3.9 billion for the purchase of vaccines. According to the Ministry of Economy, the money is intended for immunization against covid-19, but the details will be defined by the Ministry of Health.

The amount allocated to the electoral fund totals R$ 2.13 billion. At LDO, the estimated amount was R$ 5.7 billion.