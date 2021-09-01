Government proposes minimum wage of R$ 1,169 for 2022, no increase above inflation | Economy

The federal government sent the National Congress a proposal for a minimum wage of BRL 1,169 for 2022 . The value appears in the Annual Budget Law project released by the Ministry of Economy this Tuesday (31), the last day of the deadline for sending the text.

The value is BRL 69 higher than the current minimum wage, of BRL 1,100, and represents an increase slightly greater than 6.2% – which is the forecast of the Ministry of Economy for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of this year, made in the month of July. Thereby, no real increase is foreseen (above inflation).

The previous proposal, released in April, was for an increase to R$ 1,147 in 2022. The inflation registered in recent months, however, was higher than expected – and the Federal Constitution prevents the government from restoring less than the inflation for the period for the minimum wage.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

EVOLUTION OF THE MINIMUM WAGE In R$ Source: Dieese and 2022 Budget Proposal

The Constitution determines that the minimum wage must be corrected, at least, by the variation of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the previous year.

In 2021, however, the minimum wage of R$1,100 did not replace last year’s inflation. The correction applied by the government was 5.26%, but inflation measured by the INPC totaled 5.45% last year. So that there was no loss of purchasing power, the value of the minimum wage should have been readjusted to R$1,101.95 this year.

The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, informed that the compensation, in the minimum wage, of the R$ 2 that was below inflation in 2021, is not yet planned for 2022.

He added, however, that this will be done at the end of this year – when the Provisional Measure that will correct the minimum wage in 2022 is sent. [os R$ 2 devidos]. We are going to wait for this shipment, which is done at the end of the year”, he declared.

See, in the article below, the current relationship between the minimum wage and the basic food basket in the country:

Basic basket already consumes more than half of the Brazilian minimum wage

Impact on public accounts

The readjustment of the minimum wage also has an impact on the public accounts, as the benefits of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) and the salary bonus cannot be below the value of the minimum wage.

According to government calculations, the increase of every R$1 in the minimum wage implies an extra expense in 2020 of approximately R$315 million. An increase of R$70, therefore, represents an extra expense of around R$22 billion.

The government itself admits that inflation may be above the 6.2% high, which served as a reference for the proposal to readjust the minimum wage in 2022.

According to the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, if the INPC adds 7.2% this year, for example, the government will have to spend R$ 8 billion more on the minimum wage, withdrawing resources from others expenditure.