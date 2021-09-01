Government sends 2022 Budget with full value of court orders and without adjustment of Bolsa Família | Economy

The 2022 Budget project sent this Tuesday (31) by the government to the National Congress has two significant differences in relation to the economic team’s expectations for the next year. The text predicts the full payment of nearly R$90 billion in court orders and does not define adjustment for Bolsa Família .

The government is trying to change these two scenarios – to limit next year’s expenses with court orders (debts of the Union definitively recognized by the courts) and to “turbine” Bolsa Família, which should be renamed as Auxílio Brasil.

The trend, therefore, is for the government to send a new version to Congress by the end of the year with these changes. The proposal presented on Tuesday, the last day of the deadline, provides for:

BRL 89.1 billion for the payment of court orders – a figure well above the R$54.7 billion forecast for 2021, and that the government must pay in installments with the approval of the National Council of Justice (CNJ); and

BRL 34.7 billion for the family allowance – value almost equal to that forecast for 2021 and well below the R$ 50 billion needed for the new social program that is being formulated.

The government claims that the jump of almost 63% in the forecast for precatório, from R$ 54.7 billion to R$ 89.1 billion, makes the new Bolsa Família and other non-mandatory expenses, such as investments, unfeasible.

For this reason, the government is looking for a solution: installment payment of the precatory debt, via a proposal to amend the Constitution sent to the Chamber, or the establishment of an annual payment limit, a solution suggested by the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

This increase has to do with the pace of court decisions, which varies from year to year. Part of the current leap, for example, is related to the precatories of the extinct Fund for the Development of Elementary Education (Fundef) – a dispute that has dragged on for decades in the courts.

PEC precatory installments and changes in debt correction

Last week, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, had informed that the initial version of the 2022 Budget would even go with the full payment of court orders until you have a solution to the problem.

“While the solution doesn’t come, the Budget goes as it has to, with the R$ 90 billion in court orders. This will inevitably squeeze everything, all the money will disappear”, said Guedes during a virtual event. According to him, everyone would “understand the drama of the fact”, and a solution would be approved “in 24 hours”.

The idea that has pleased the Legislative and the Judiciary is the one under discussion in the CNJ, which provides for an annual limit for payment of federal court orders, corrected for inflation, to provide predictability to the Federal Government Budget.

This could reduce, from the current R$ 89 billion, to around R$ 39.9 billion, the total value of court-ordered debts that the federal government will have to pay in 2022.

This makes room in the Budget for the new social program and other expenses desired by President Jair Bolsonaro. The president has been pressing for an increase in public investment and for a readjustment of civil servants.

In August, the government sent a provisional measure creating the new social program, called Auxílio Brasil, which will replace Bolsa Família.

The provisional measure does not establish the new value of the social benefit. This will be defined in the coming weeks, as the government manages to make room in the Budget.

Government members speak of a average benefit around R$300 to 17 million families. Currently, the average Bolsa Família benefit is R$189, paid to 14.6 million families. The 2022 Budget maintains these conditions as long as there is no solution to the issue of court orders.

The government wants the new program to start being paid in November, replacing emergency aid, which ends in October, in addition to Bolsa Família.