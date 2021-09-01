Government will give R$ 0.50 discount per kWh for those who reduce energy use between 10% and 20% | water crisis

The government announced this Tuesday (31) a program that will give discounts on the electricity bill of residential consumers and small businesses that voluntarily reduce energy consumption. The program is scheduled to last until December, but can be extended.

The bonus will be awarded to those who reduce energy consumption by at least 10% compared to last year. The discount will be valid up to a 20% reduction.

The discount will be BRL 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the amount of energy saved within the target of 10% to 20%. Anyone who saves less than 10% will not receive a bonus, and anyone who saves more than 20% will not receive an additional reward.

The comparison will be based on a monthly average of energy consumption in the period from September to December 2020. The period was established to exclude the months in which the social isolation rate was highest, in order to eliminate distortions in the comparison.

See below for an article on the preparation of the program:

Government recognizes worsening of water crisis and promises discount for those who reduce energy consumption

According to the government, the resources to pay for the discount will come from the System Service Charge (ESS), a rate that is charged in the energy tariffs of all consumers.

That is, the bonuses will be borne by energy consumers themselves, both those served by distributors (captive market) and by consumers in the free market, such as industries, which buy energy directly from the supplier.

The government claims that the program will be advantageous, despite being financed by the consumers themselves, because it will be possible to consume less energy from thermoelectric plants, which have a high cost.

The decision on final terms for the program was taken on Monday and validated this Tuesday, by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (CREG), created in June by the government to manage the water crisis.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, will make a statement on national television and radio at 8:30 pm this Tuesday to invite the population to join the consumption reduction program

Last week, the government issued a decree in which it determined that federal public agencies must reduce energy consumption by 10% to 20% between September 2021 and April 2022.

As for the industries, the government launched a program to encourage the voluntary displacement of production outside peak hours. The aim is to avoid overloading the system, which could lead to occasional blackouts.

The industries that join the program will receive financial compensation. The program also runs until April 2022.

Worsening of water conditions

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) admitted last week the worsening severity of the water crisis. It rained less than expected in August, which accelerated the depletion of the country’s main reservoirs.

The forecast is that the Southeast/Midwest reservoirs — which account for about 70% of the country’s energy production — will reach the end of September with only 15.4% of the storage capacity, below that registered in 2001, when there was compulsory energy rationing.