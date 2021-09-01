Grêmio defines four names that will be observed by Felipão in the under-21 team’s game | Guild

Grêmio defined the four players of the main team that will be observed by coach Felipão in the match of the under-21 team against Corinthians this Thursday, at CT Hélio Dourado, by Brasileirão de Aspirantes. They are the steering wheels Fernando Henrique, Mateus Sarará and Victor Bobsin and attacking midfielder Jhonata Robert.

The four players, left-back Guilherme Guedes and forward Everton Cardoso participate in training this Tuesday, at CT Luiz Carvalho. The activity will also be accompanied by Felipão, assistant Thiago Gomes and technical coordinator Marcelo Oliveira and executive Diego Cerri.

Mateus Sarará has already been used by Felipão in the match against LDU, by Sul-Americana

The idea of ​​the coaching staff is to take advantage of the period without games in the Brazilian Championship to observe players who have not been playing in the main team. Coach Felipão himself indicated this possibility after the defeat by Corinthians on Saturday.

– As of Tuesday we have already trained with some for the Thursday game of transition. Where we want to observe some players who are not playing – said the coach.

The game against Corinthians is scheduled for 3pm on Thursday, at CT Hélio Dourado, for the 3rd round of the 2nd phase of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes. By regulation, the transition team can use up to four athletes over 23 years of age.