Grêmio took the initiative to terminate contract with Maicon after expulsion

Maicon’s departure from Grêmio was the club’s idea — no, the player’s. According to the UOL Sport, the termination in common agreement was sewn in the wake of the expulsion against Corinthians, Saturday (28), in a game of the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The internal reading is that the player showed above-average lack of control.

At 35, Maicon had a contract with Grêmio until December and had already announced his departure from the club at the end of the season on social networks.

Grêmio’s statement about the departure emphasizes the “common agreement” also with respect to Maicon’s trajectory at the club. Still, behind the scenes, the understanding is that termination was the inevitable path after the weekend’s red card.

Maicon’s expulsion against Corinthians made some wings of Grêmio remember the confrontation with Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, in the preliminary round of this year’s Copa Libertadores. In Porto Alegre, the shirt 8 also took red in a game considered decisive. Minutes after the warning, the visiting team turned the score around and sanctified the elimination of the team then commanded by Renato Gaúcho — at the time isolated by positive tests for covid-19 and with assistant Alexandre Mendes at the stadium.

In Grêmio since 2015, Maicon was one of the leaders of the cast, but he no longer carried the captain’s armband. In front of Corinthians, the shirt 8 came on to help the team to react and soon after Jô’s goal he complained in an insane way with the referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro. On the field exit, the player even gestured against Felipão.

Maicon is expected in Porto Alegre in the coming days for Grêmio’s official farewell. The player must give a goodbye press conference and also about future plans. The trend is for the midfielder to come back to work in January 2022 for the last season of his career.