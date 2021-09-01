Griezmann surprises and closes with Atlético de Madrid; purchase value does not reach half of what Barça paid

The final day of the transfer window in Europe had surprises for the football world. Without much fanfare, forward Antoine Griezmann closed a great deal and will return to Atlético de Madrid. Although the transfer has not yet been made official, the information provided by journalist Fabrizio Romano nails the negotiation as completed and even goes beyond the projections of the future of the French player in the Colchoneros team.









The announcement should take place in the next few hours and the player’s return to Atlético has in its scope, a loan for the next season. At the end of this initial agreement, the Rojiblancos still have the option to contract permanently for 40 million euros. Fabrício Romano’s information also points to the fact that the player signed a two-year contract with Atlético as soon as the loan ends.

Griezmann arrived at Barça in 2019, after Més que un club shelled out a hefty €120 million to pay Atletico Madrid. But the French failed to present a football that convinced the Catalan fans. The Frenchman has been on the field wearing the Blaugrana shirt 102 times and has scored 35 goals.

Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement now completed with Barcelona. Loan until June 2022 with buy option for €40m. ⚪️ #Athlete #DeadlineDay Griezmann has agreement for two years contract plus one option. He’s BACK at Athletic. Shocking moves of the day. pic.twitter.com/kBQAkgQyLt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

August 31, 2021





The player returns to a team in which he played between 2014 and 2019. There were 257 matches and 133 goals for Atlético de Madrid. In the Spanish capital team, Griezmann was champion of the Spanish Super Cup, the Europa League and the Uefa Super Cup.