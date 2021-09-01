Griezmann writes off Barcelona and reveals the greatest frustration he had at the club: ‘I’m leaving sad’

In the ‘lights out’ of the transfer market in Europe, Barcelona and Madrid’s athletic settled the loan of Antoine Griezmann back to the old club, in a negotiation with a call option linked to 40 million euros, around R$ 244 million.

Hired in 2019 after Barcelona paid a fine of 120 million euros, around R$ 505 million, Griezmann did little with the shirt of the Catalan club and released an official statement saying goodbye to fans of the culé team.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Dear Culers. I say goodbye thanking you for your affection. I gave my all for this shirt, applied myself to this great club and left sad for not having been able to enjoy your company more in the stands, but proud to have been one of you. Visca Barça! “, wrote the French ace.

Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona return to the field for Laliga between the 12th and 14th of September, respectively, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

Barcelona is experiencing a time of cost reduction and has bet on Griezmann’s departure as a ‘great relief’ for finances in the coming months. In the last moments of the transfer market, at dawn from Monday to Tuesday, Luuk de Jong, from Seville, was loaned to Barcelona.