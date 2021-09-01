Grupo City gives R$45.6 million to hire Wesley and Verdão exposes minimum value to negotiate

This Tuesday (31) the transfer window in Europe had its last day for registration and the clubs from the old continent made their last cards to have reinforcements. Verdão was the target of last-minute rush and received a proposal by the forward Wesley, from City Football Group, who manages Manchester City. The information is from Globoesporte.com.









Verdão did not accept to negotiate its attacker. However, the group presented values ​​for the purchase of 70% of the economic rights of the player. An offer of 7.5 million euros (BRL 45.6 million) was placed on Galiotte’s table, in which 6 million euros (BRL 36.5 million) would be paid in cash and the other 1.5 million in half a euro (R$ 9.1 million) attracted in the agreement as a bonus.

The proposed amount did not interest the club as it is far from what Alviverde intends to profit from its current shirt 11. In Palestra’s projections, to open conversations to take Wesley it is necessary to signal at least something around US$ 10 million (R$ 51 .5 million) just for the part that belongs to the club, the aforementioned 70% that City wanted to buy from. Grupo City has been eyeing the creation of the Academy since 2020, when it speculated its transfer to Lommel SK, one of the clubs that is under the umbrella of the group.

#Brazilian Wesley was the Highlight SofaScore of Palmeiras 3-1 Chapecoense! ⏰ 74 mins played

⚽️ 2 goals

3 decisive passes

2 great chances created

3 shots (2 on goal)

✅ 21/24 correct passes (84%)

2 trips

SofaScore 9.0 Score pic.twitter.com/nGa3zboMgu — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR)

June 6, 2021





Wesley numbers against Chapecoense, one of his best performances of the season

It is not the only club that has aroused the desire to have the player. In July, Seattle Sounders (USA) even presented two proposals for the forward. But Verdão has in its offspring a bet not only capable of providing good yields, but also an important part for the competitiveness of the team led by Abel Ferreira. However, Wesley’s example is emblematic, as the Alviverde of Parque Antártica puts up systematic barriers to trading the jewels of its base.