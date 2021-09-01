Guarulhos (SP) begins to demand health passport for trade – News

The presentation of a “health passport” with proof of vaccination against covid-19 will become mandatory from next Wednesday (1st) for entry into shops in Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

People over the age of 18 must provide proof that they have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The determination was published in the Official Gazette on Thursday (19), through decree 38.287/2021.

The required vaccination documents can be the vaccination card, photos of the card or the digital proof of vaccination, which can be accessed in the app Digital Savings, available for smartphones. It is possible to download and print the digital wallet.

Restaurants, bars, cafes, cafeterias, gyms, museums, cinemas, theaters and shows with a seated audience are the activities that will require the so-called health passport.

In addition, establishments can open without restriction of hours and with a capacity of 100%, as long as they respect rules such as social distance of 1.5 meters between customers, use of mask, provision of alcohol gel and temperature measurement at the entrance.