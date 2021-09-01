Guedes is invited to explain the departure of Caixa and BB

The Chamber’s Financial Oversight and Control Commission today approved an invitation for Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to provide clarification on the departure of Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal from Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). The threat was made after the entity supported a manifesto with a request for harmony between the three Powers (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary).

The request to summon the minister was presented by deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), but was transformed into an invitation, that is, Guedes is not obliged to attend.

Ribeiro, who chairs the commission, made a critical speech and said that the leaders of these institutions should “lean over their technicians in their huge and comfortable meeting rooms and think about how to help millions of unemployed Brazilians.”

“We lost focus, we managed to unemploy even the unemployed. Those who lost a job or had to close their small business and went to drive an Uber, for example, are not able to drive their car due to the high price of fuel in our country. Ministry of Economy gets involved in ideological discussions,” he said.

“When the government loses focus on what the citizen really needs and spends its time in using institutions with a political bias, the yellow light has to come on,” he added.

O UOL he sought out the ministry to find out if Guedes intends to attend the commission and is awaiting a return.

At the session, a request for a public hearing to discuss the topic was also approved. The lawmakers invited the presidents of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, of Banco do Brasil, Fausto Ribeiro, of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, and of Febraban, Isaac Sidney.

Febraban maintains support for manifesto

Even after Caixa and Banco do Brasil threatened to leave Febraban, the organization decided that it will not withdraw the signature from the manifesto. The signing of the document has already been submitted and approved by Febraban’s governance after internal debates that took place last week.

Reports collected by Estadão state that there will be no retreat at this point and that the decision to postpone the release of the manifest was taken by Fiesp.

The decision of the bank entity to subscribe the document took into account the institutional crisis and the hostile environment of political tension that has worsened and contaminated the expectations of the market and economic agents.

Yesterday, Guedes, who learned of the manifesto on Saturday, blamed Febraban for what he classified as the document’s political content. “For democracy, no problem, but that’s not what they said. They said it was against the government and not for democracy,” he said. According to the minister, Febraban itself would have changed the content of the manifesto to take a stand against the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

After Guedes’ statements, Febraban said that the manifesto in which it participates was a request for “serenity, harmony and collaboration between the Powers”, and not a criticism of the government.

* With State Content