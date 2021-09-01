Guild refuses proposal and Vanderson must remain at least until the end of the year

* With information from reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba

Grêmio rejected Brentford’s proposal, currently in the Premier League, the first division of English football, by right-back Vanderson. Thus, the tendency is for the player to remain in the Arena at least until the end of this season.

The club would have made a proposal of 15 million euros. In Tricolor’s evaluation, however, the value is not enough to negotiate it.

Grêmio informed Brentford, from England, that Vanderson will not be traded in this transfer window. @FootballGuaiba — Rafael Pfeiffer (@rafapfeiffer) August 31, 2021

The English would like to have the player already in this transfer window. Grêmio, however, would only accept release at the end of the season. The negotiation should not drag on, as the window closes on Tuesday night, at 19:59 in Brasília, 23:59 in London.

Grêmio had already been receiving soundings by lateral Vanderson. But since Monday, the English club’s interest in the player emerged.

In difficulties in Brasileirão, Grêmio only returns to the field on September 12, when it faces Ceará, at 11 am. The game, valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão, takes place at the Arena.





