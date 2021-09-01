Hapvida advises physicians not to order PCR test for patients with suspected Covid – 09/01/2021 – Balance and Health

One of the largest health plan operators in the country, Hapvida Saúde is advising doctors not to prescribe RT-PCR tests for patients with suspected Covid-19. This type of test is considered the most reliable for detecting the disease.

THE sheet had access to messages posted in groups of Hapvida professionals in which company managers instruct physicians to prescribe the serological type test (blood) even for patients with Covid symptoms, when PCR is the most indicated.

In cases considered more serious, the rapid antigen test —based on virus proteins— is indicated as an option by the group, although PCR is recommended by specialists.

“We have the RT-PCR exam for Covid-19 available. However, for various reasons, I ask that we always opt for the use of the ‘total antibody serology’ test. In serious cases, assistance risk or significant risk of serious complaint, we can opt for the antigenic test”, says a message sent to the doctors who work in the network.

In another message, managers inform that the orientation is that patients do not return after undergoing the serological test, “because [isso] it does not change the conduct of pharmacological measures or not”.

The company’s guidance goes against the resolution of the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) that requires health plans to immediately authorize the performance of the RT-PCR exam for Covid’s diagnosis.

Operating in 19 states, Hapvida has its own network with 32 hospitals, 20 emergency care units and 105 clinics. It serves around 7 million people in total.

Hapvida Saúde doctors spoke with the report on condition of anonymity. They criticized the procedure adopted by the company for contradicting medical autonomy.

Doctors emphasize that, as serological tests should only be performed from the eighth day of symptoms, part of symptomatic patients have left appointments without the prospect of a short-term diagnosis.

One of the doctors, who works in a health unit of the group in Fortaleza, said that the orientation is that the PCR exam is only requested if the patient demands or threatens to make a formal complaint against the network.

The procedure has been the subject of complaints from Hapvida patients who did not have access to the PCR test. On the Complain Here platform, for example, dozens of people filed complaints in the last month about not carrying out this type of test. Others made similar demonstrations on social networks.

Some patients claim that, given the health operator’s denials, they ended up taking the exam in the public network, funded by the SUS (Unified Health System), or privately in private laboratories.

The problem in these cases is the price. While serological or antigen testing usually costs around R$100, RT-PCR can approach R$400.

But, according to experts and entities such as the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology), the best diagnostic option is really PCR. In this exam, material is collected from the nasopharynx region with the aid of a swab (a type of long cotton swab). The test is considered the best for diagnosing acute infection and identifies whether or not the person is infected at that time.

Antigen testing is also a possibility for symptomatic patients, according to the SBI. The test, in addition to being cheaper, is faster than PCR, but its accuracy is lower.

Serological tests, on the other hand, which can be found in pharmacies and have been indicated as the first option by Hapvida, are not indicated to detect whether the person has the virus. They look for antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 in the blood and, therefore, serve to indicate whether the person has ever been infected.

“Serological exam is not diagnostic. It is an exam for epidemiological purposes, to find out how many people have already had Covid”, says infectologist Julival Ribeiro, from SBI.

Questioned by the article about the procedure, Hapvida Saúde said that the type of test used is chosen according to the person’s symptoms and clinical history. He also highlighted that testing options for Covid-19 need to be effective and with quick results to ensure patient safety.

“The choice of test is made according to the symptoms and clinical history of each patient. The indication of the antigen test is given by the rapid obtainment of results in most cases. Which helps in making more accurate decisions,” he said. Hapvida did not comment on the recommendation for serological tests.

Hapvida Saúde has already been at the center of other controversial decisions throughout the pandemic. As revealed by sheet in May 2020, the health care provider fired a doctor and threatened to turn off other professionals who did not adopt hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of patients suspected of having Covid.

In a note sent at the time, the Hapvida group informed that “the recommendation of treatment is a medical sovereignty, which takes into account the individual health history of each patient.”

Types of Tests for Covid-19

RT-PCR It is the most recommended test by experts to detect Covid-19. Collects material from the nasopharynx region with the aid of a swab (a type of long cotton swab). The test is considered the gold standard for diagnosing acute infection, that is, to find out whether or not the person is infected at that time.

Antigen Antigen testing is cheaper and faster than PCR and is also a possible option. But its sensitivity is lower than that found in PCR, especially in cases of asymptomatic patients.

Serological Serological tests (blood tests), which can be found in pharmacies, for example, are the cheapest. They are not indicated to detect if the person has the virus. They look for antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 in the blood and therefore serve only to point to a previous infection.