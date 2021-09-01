Hapvida buys Hospital Madrecor in Uberlândia (MG) for R$ 120 million

With 17 billionaires on the Forbes 2021 list of 345 names, the Ceará is the first in the Northeast in number of very rich people and equity value (R$79.30 billion), and sixth in Brazil.

In the Region, the cearenses surpass Pernambuco (BRL 16.99 billion and 7 billionaires); Maranhão (R$11.6 billion); Paraíba (R$3.25 billion) and Bahia (R$3.17 billion and 2 billionaires), according to data provided by the magazine.

Considering the country, the highlights are São Paulo (BRL 693.43 billion and 128 billionaires), Santa Catarina (BRL 146.99 billion and 40 billionaires), Rio de Janeiro (BRL 504.62 billion and 37 billionaires) ), Minas Gerais (BRL 101.09 billion and 29 billionaires), Rio Grande do Sul (BRL 90.32 billion and 19 billionaires)

In 2020, there were 16 rich people on this list, in Ceará, and with the entry of the founder and CEO of Brisanet, José Roberto Nogueira, the state rises position. He is on Forbes 2021 list of the 40 new billionaires in Brazil.

The Ceará native of Pereiro, in the technology sector, is 98th in the national ranking and already enters 6th in Ceará, with assets of R$ 6 billion. He debuted on B3 with IPO on July 28 this year.

Among the super rich from Ceará The Hapvida System families lead up to 5th place in the state (1st -Cândido Pinheiro; 2nd – Jorge Pinheiro; and 3rd – Cândido Pinheiro Jr), by Mário Araripe, from Casa dos Ventos (4th); and Consuelo Dias Branco from M. Dias Branco in 5th.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the US Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information and considers the place of birth for the ranking and not housing. The cut-off date for the calculation of equity was the closing of the first half of 2021, that is, June 30th.

See Forbes 2021 list of richest states in Brazil

The order is by equity

São Paulo (BRL 693.43 billion and 128 billionaires)

Santa Catarina (BRL 146.99 billion and 40 billionaires)

Rio de Janeiro (BRL 504.62 billion and 37 billionaires)

Minas Gerais (BRL 101.09 billion and 29 billionaires)

Rio Grande do Sul (BRL 90.32 billion and 19 billionaires)

Ceará (BRL 79.30 billion and 17 billionaires)

Goiás (BRL 43.29 billion)

Paraná (BRL 23.38 billion and 7 billionaires)

Pernambuco (BRL 16.99 billion and 7 billionaires)

Maranhão (BRL 11.6 billion)

Pará (BRL 8 billion and 1 billionaire)

Espírito Santo (BRL 3.9 billion and 1 billionaire)

Paraíba (BRL 3.25 billion)

Bahia (BRL 3.17 billion and 2 billionaires)

Others (BRL 198.22 billion)

See the list of names from Ceará at Forbes 2021

The order is by heritage in Ceará and national position

1st – Cândido Pinheiro Koren de Lima, 75 years old

Position in the national ranking (14th)

Equity (BRL 21 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (+18.78%)

Origin of heritage – Health/Hapvida

In 2nd and 3rd – Jorge Pinheiro, 48 years old; Cândido Pinheiro Jr, 50 years old

Position in the national ranking (39th)

Equity (BRL 10.60 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (+23.83%)

Origin of heritage – Health/Hapvida

4th Mário Araripe, 66 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking (60th)

Equity (BRL 8.10 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (10.96%)

Origin of equity – Wind energy / Casa dos Ventos

5th – Consuelo Dias Branco, 85 years old

Position in the national ranking (84th)

Equity (BRL 6 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (-2.44%)

Origin of heritage – Food/Dias Branco Group

6th – José Roberto Nogueira, 56 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking (98th)

Equity (BRL 6 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (Just joining B3, IPO was on July 28)

Origin of heritage – Technology/Brisanet

7th – Oto de Sá Cavalcantem, 74 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking (100th)

Equity (BRL 4.70 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (-37.58%)

Origin of heritage – Education / Arch

8th – Francisco Deusmar Queirós, 73 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking (104th)

Equity (BRL 4.50 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (4.65%)

Origin of equity – Pharmacies / Pay Less

9th – Amarílio Macêdo, 76 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking(165th)

Equity (BRL 2.80 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (-26.32%)

Origin of heritage – Food/J.Macêdo Group

10th – Carlos Jereissati, 76 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking (207th)

Equity (BRL 2.20 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (-29.03%)

Origin of equity – Telecommunications

11th – Binho Bezerra, 63 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking (246th)

Equity (BRL 1.55 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (0%)

Origin of equity – Financial sector

12th – Everardo Telles, 76 years old, and family

Position in the national ranking (100th)

Equity (BRL 1.25 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (0%)

Origin of heritage – beverage industry

13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th – Regina Dias Branco, Ivens Dias Branco Jr, 60 years old, Cláudio Dias Branco, 54 years old, Marcos Dias Branco, 56 years old, and Graça Dias Branco

Position in the national ranking (each of the brothers occupies the 284th national position)

Individual equity (BRL 1.20 billion)

Equity variation compared to 2020 (-1.64%)

Origin of heritage – Food Production/Dias Branco Group

List of the 10 most billionaires in Brazil according to Forbes 2021

1st – Eduardo Luiz Saverin, 39 years old

Equity (BRL 97.5 billion)

Origin of Fortune – Facebook

2nd – Jorge Paulo Lemann, 81 years old

Equity (BRL 96.5 billion)

Origin of fortune – Ambev, Banco Garantia

3rd – Marcel Herrmann Telles, 71 years old

Equity (BRL 64.5 billion)

Origin of fortune – Ambev, Banco Garantia

4th – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira, 71 years old, and family

Equity (BRL 49.5 billion)

Origin of fortune – Ambev, Banco Garantia

5th – Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello, 71 years old,

Equity (BRL 46 billion)

Origin of Fortune – Cosan

6th – André Santos Esteves, 52 years old

Equity (BRL 39.5 billion)

Origin of fortune – Banco BTG Pactual

7th – Vicky Sarfati Safra, 68 years old

Equity (BRL 37 billion)

Origin of fortune – Banco Safra

8th – Alexandre Behring da Costa, 54 years old

Equity (BRL 36.5 billion)

Origin of Fortune – 3G Capital

9th – Jacob, 45 years old, Esther, 43 years old, Alberto, 41 years old, and David Safra, 36 years old

Equity (BRL 35.5 billion)

Origin of fortune – Banco Safra

10th – Alceu Elias Feldmann, 71 years old

Equity (BRL 30.5 billion)

Origin of Fortune – Fertipar

