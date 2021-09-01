Have you protected yourself? BH vaccinated 62% of the target audience of the campaign against the flu – Gerais

Influenza immunization protects population against the Influenza virus (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 12/04/2021)

In the middle of the race against COVID-19, Belo Horizonte vaccinated 62% of its target audience for the vaccination campaign against influenza – just over 1 million people. As of this Wednesday (1st/9), the city will offer the service only in health centers (see places and times here), therefore, drugstores no longer immunize the population. No need to schedule.

The single-dose vaccination, since July 19, covers the entire population of the capital of Minas Gerais. The goal set by the Ministry of Health is to immunize at least 90% of the target audience

Initially, on April 12, the city only protected priority groups: children aged 6 months to 5 years, 11 months and 29 days, pregnant women, cardinals and health workers).

On May 11, SUS-BH expanded vaccination for the elderly (over 60) and teachers. On June 9, more people joined the target audience: those with comorbidities, public security professionals, truck drivers, public transport workers, dock workers, prison and internment unit officials, detainees and teenage offenders.

For safety reasons, people who have received any vaccine, including against COVID-19, must respect a minimum interval of 14 days to take the dose against the flu.

According to the technical report of the city, “vaccination (against flu) can reduce the burden on health systems and contribute to the prevention of possible new outbreaks of respiratory diseases.”