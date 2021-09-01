Helena Rizzo teaches ‘couscous’ and fans praise

Helena Rizzo was one of the subjects most talked about by “MasterChef” fans during the program shown today. The elimination test asked the participants for couscous recipes before defining André’s elimination.

After the chef gave a demonstration of how the dish can be prepared, fans of the show raved on Twitter highlighting the judge’s elegance and charisma.

Just this wonderful Helena Rizzo to make me find a minimally presentable couscous from São Paulo, ok? PERFECT — LaSuissa’s sweet pastry (@marcinha13lima) September 1, 2021

Chef Helena Rizzo in the Masterchef cast was one of the best things of the season, she gave a new and different air to the show, she is soooo charismatic, guys. I’m the president of fan paga mundinho chef Helena BR. #MasterChefBR pic.twitter.com/Hp7igYy74g — Henrique Noronha Rotterdan. (@Henriqnoronha_) September 1, 2021

Helena was also praised for referring to the dish as “couscous” when evaluating the participants’ performance during the challenge.

my god like that helena rizzo tells me ‘cusCUZÃO’ in full masterchef — Matheus ?? (@math_) September 1, 2021

The public also pointed out that Helena Rizzo was a good choice to replace chef Paola Carosella, who formed the program’s judging team with Erick Jacquin and Henrique Fogaça.

Helena Rizzo is very wonderful. I’m in love with Paola and her departure left me extremely behind with the program, but they were very successful in the replacement. Two smart and competent women who make the show keep the level.

–#MasterChefBR . — Samara ?(Taylor’s Version)? (@christiny_) September 1, 2021

Henrique Fogaça’s humor

Two jokes made by Henrique Fogaça also drew attention during “MasterChef”. Upon announcing Márcio’s victory in the elimination test, the chef said that “I would like to see the participant having a good laugh.”

Márcio decided to bet on home seasoning, prepared a recipe in honor of his mother and made all of Brazil go wild (I include myself in this one)! 😂 So, nothing more fair than the title of BEST DISH of the night! 👏 Who already wants the recipe? 🙌#MasterChefBR@BandTV pic.twitter.com/PtHanrZo4N — MasterChef Brazil (@masterchefbr) September 1, 2021

Moments before, Fogaça played with Márcio’s nervousness during the evaluation and highlighted that the participant did not show any joy in the program.

But the chef surprised followers by trying to make a popular joke with Erick Jacquin. “Everything in life is fleeting, except the passenger and the collector,” he said when he got the sentence wrong. He was corrected by Ana Paula Padrão and couldn’t keep his colleagues from laughing.

“Everything is a passenger in this life, except the driver and the collector” – FOGAÇA, Henrique (2021) #MasterChefBR — cris ⭐️ (@fapatriots) September 1, 2021

The mezzanine is ready again

The public didn’t like the choice of the mezzanine after today’s elimination round. After having couscous among the worst in the evaluation, José Sérgio was rescued by his colleagues.