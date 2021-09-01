Help from Exile, needling and partnership: see Ilha Record’s latest Team Trial – Photos

The last Team Test of Island Record it was full of adrenaline, surprises and moments of tension. To move the game even more, there was the participation of the Exiles! Lucas Selfie surprised everyone with his presence. Also, Dinei and Pyong played a key role in the competition; check out!
The Guardian left a message for the Exiles: “In this cycle, Commander Pyong will have an advantage and will be able to form his team with four explorers. Your mission is to choose someone to join the opposing team and help in the Team Competition. By consensus, choose who goes to the Proving Ground. The chosen one can also define the other Commander”, read Lucas Selfie.
Claudinho, Thomaz and Lucas Selfie were the first to come forward. Therefore, the Exiles decided to take a vote. When Negão da BL voted, he decided to criticize some of Thomaz’s attitudes, but the actor retaliated every word and the discussion was ugly! After a lot of bickering, the chosen one was Selfie
Pyong loved knowing he could form his own team. Without thinking too much, he decided to be Commander of Team Esmeralda and called Nadja, Laura and Valesca. The artist took the lead by winning the Survival Challenge who put Antonela into Exile
The Guardian’s arrival made everyone apprehensive, with it was the warning that a resident of Exile would help the Rubi team – which until then had only three members – in the Team Test
Upon seeing Lucas Selfie arriving, Any opened a “smile” for seeing her friend again. The other explorers waited for the next steps
In addition to helping the Rubi team in the Team Test, Selfie chose Dinei as Commander. Who knew the two would become friends, right?
The Rubi Team was the first to face the Arena of Evidence. In the first stage, the Commander would climb onto the cart and be led by the team to the ten porticoes spread along the course. The leader’s role was to collect the bags that were hanging
When taking out the bags, Dinei lost her balance and fell on top of Any. The DJ complained of back pain, but continued in the dispute. The former athlete, on the other hand, felt severe pain in his arm with the fall
Very upset and with a bandaged arm, Dinei cried for having to leave the Team Test to receive medical care
Even with only three members, the Ruby team followed until the end. They assembled the puzzle and unraveled the riddle
At the end of the challenge, Team Rubi paid tribute to Dinei: “It’s for you,” they said.
It was then that the Emerald Team entered the scene! Without difficulty, Pyong collected the bags. Despite his agility, he complained of pain in his arms
Laura, Valesca and Nadja showed all the feminine power when carrying the cart from one side to the other, without complaining!
Pyong, who had sore arms from the effort to pick up the bags, asked the women to take the lead. Once again, they proved themselves capable and put together the puzzle
Who unraveled the riddle was the Commander. Pyong ran in search of the flag to finish the challenge
10 minutes apart, the Esmeralda team won the last Team Test of the Island Record. This time, they didn’t celebrate as they weren’t fully in tune. The victory boosted Pyong Lee’s self-confidence
Before saying goodbye, Lucas Selfie decided to tell Nadja some truths: “I would like to calm a person who is very distressed. Nadja, downstairs [Exílio], we are not against you. We don’t want to take you because you are insufferable. Hold on to you is the biggest Survival Challenge“, he needled.
With two pieces of the map in hand, Pyong kept one for himself – adding nine, the highest number among them all – and the other handed it to Nadja: “It’s my ally,” he finished.
