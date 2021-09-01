Help from Exile, needling and partnership: see Ilha Record’s latest Team Trial – Photos

The last Team Test of Island Record it was full of adrenaline, surprises and moments of tension. To move the game even more, there was the participation of the Exiles! Lucas Selfie surprised everyone with his presence. Also, Dinei and Pyong played a key role in the competition; check out! Play/PlayPlus

The Guardian left a message for the Exiles: “In this cycle, Commander Pyong will have an advantage and will be able to form his team with four explorers. Your mission is to choose someone to join the opposing team and help in the Team Competition. By consensus, choose who goes to the Proving Ground. The chosen one can also define the other Commander”, read Lucas Selfie. Play/PlayPlus

Claudinho, Thomaz and Lucas Selfie were the first to come forward. Therefore, the Exiles decided to take a vote. When Negão da BL voted, he decided to criticize some of Thomaz’s attitudes, but the actor retaliated every word and the discussion was ugly! After a lot of bickering, the chosen one was Selfie Play/PlayPlus

Pyong loved knowing he could form his own team. Without thinking too much, he decided to be Commander of Team Esmeralda and called Nadja, Laura and Valesca. The artist took the lead by winning the Survival Challenge who put Antonela into Exile Play/PlayPlus

The Guardian’s arrival made everyone apprehensive, with it was the warning that a resident of Exile would help the Rubi team – which until then had only three members – in the Team Test Play/PlayPlus

Upon seeing Lucas Selfie arriving, Any opened a “smile” for seeing her friend again. The other explorers waited for the next steps Play/PlayPlus

In addition to helping the Rubi team in the Team Test, Selfie chose Dinei as Commander. Who knew the two would become friends, right? Play/PlayPlus

The Rubi Team was the first to face the Arena of Evidence. In the first stage, the Commander would climb onto the cart and be led by the team to the ten porticoes spread along the course. The leader’s role was to collect the bags that were hanging Play/PlayPlus

When taking out the bags, Dinei lost her balance and fell on top of Any. The DJ complained of back pain, but continued in the dispute. The former athlete, on the other hand, felt severe pain in his arm with the fall Play/PlayPlus

Very upset and with a bandaged arm, Dinei cried for having to leave the Team Test to receive medical care Play/PlayPlus

Even with only three members, the Ruby team followed until the end. They assembled the puzzle and unraveled the riddle Play/PlayPlus

At the end of the challenge, Team Rubi paid tribute to Dinei: “It’s for you,” they said. Play/PlayPlus

It was then that the Emerald Team entered the scene! Without difficulty, Pyong collected the bags. Despite his agility, he complained of pain in his arms Play/PlayPlus

Laura, Valesca and Nadja showed all the feminine power when carrying the cart from one side to the other, without complaining! Play/PlayPlus

Pyong, who had sore arms from the effort to pick up the bags, asked the women to take the lead. Once again, they proved themselves capable and put together the puzzle Play/PlayPlus

Who unraveled the riddle was the Commander. Pyong ran in search of the flag to finish the challenge Play/PlayPlus

10 minutes apart, the Esmeralda team won the last Team Test of the Island Record. This time, they didn’t celebrate as they weren’t fully in tune. The victory boosted Pyong Lee’s self-confidence Play/PlayPlus

Before saying goodbye, Lucas Selfie decided to tell Nadja some truths: “I would like to calm a person who is very distressed. Nadja, downstairs [Exílio], we are not against you. We don’t want to take you because you are insufferable. Hold on to you is the biggest Survival Challenge“, he needled. Play/PlayPlus