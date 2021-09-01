High gasoline prices are also the fault of the “nine fingers”, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AFP / EVARISTO SA)

President Jair Bolsonaro said, without providing evidence, that the responsibility for the high price of gasoline also belongs to the government of former president Lula

Bolsonaro called the PT member “nine fingers”

The president spoke at an event in the city of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais

When talking about the high price of gasoline, the president Jair Bolsonaro he said, without presenting evidence, that the responsibility of former president Lula’s government is also responsible. Bolsonaro called the PT member “nine fingers”.

“The price today is also high as a result of this, also as a result of the fact that one of the last presidents, nine fingers, handed over a refinery of ours to the Bolivian government. More than what was delivered, it was arranged beforehand”, he stated in a speech during an event in the city of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais.

The president of the Republic referred to a conversation he had with the president of Petrobras. “General Silva e Luna, who did an exceptional job at Itaipu Binacional. He said that the debt is practically paid, but it cost you dearly”, he added, mentioning an alleged debt of R$230 billion, due to the purchase of refineries that did not guarantee a return. This debt would have been inherited by the Bolsonaro government.

Bolsonaro has already blamed governors

President Jair Bolsonaro at an event at the Planalto Palace (Photo: AFP / EVARISTO SA)

At an August 18 event, Bolsonaro said the federal government is not responsible for the country’s high price of gasoline. “Let’s see who is being the villain in this story. It’s not the federal government,” he said in a speech during a ceremony in Manaus (AM).

“Nowadays, a liter of gasoline is sold at refineries at R$1.95. If it’s R$6, R$7 a liter, which is absurd, the federal tax at R$0.70, let’s see who is being the villain in this story. It’s not the federal government,” he said.

Without mentioning São Paulo or the other states, Bolsonaro referred to the ICMS, a tax on goods and services, which is a state tax and is part of the calculation to define how much gasoline will cost the end consumer.