Hotel employee earns guest inheritance and secures retirement

A hotel employee in Turkey received part of the inheritance left by a special guest in the accommodation, enough for him to retire.

Taskin Dasdan started working at the Korur Hotel in 1990 as a baggage handler and was later promoted to messenger. In addition to an increase in salary, the position also guaranteed more intimacy with clients – one of them was the British Charles George Courtney.

Courtney stayed frequently at the Turkish hotel, even making friends with the staff. The relationship between Dasdan and Courtney has developed a bond of trust.

In an interview with Beyaz Gazete, Dasdan comments that he has already lent and borrowed money for the guest. “He also helped a lot in the education of my children,” revealed the messenger, who declined to reveal the amount left by the British.

“We treated all guests the same, but Courtney loved us so much. She treated us like we were his family,” says Dasdan. He didn’t come again when he got sick, but we still saw each other over video calls,” he says.

Dasdan may even stop working after receiving most of his friend’s fortune, which was also earmarked for other employees. However, this is not in his plans. “I don’t want to stop working because I know a lot of people in this place”, he concludes.