How Exercise Can Build Neurons and Help Memory live you

For a long time the medical community thought that new neurons could not be generated in the brain. The organ was seen as a static entity that simply degenerated as we got older or due to brain damage.

However, from discoveries by biologist Marian Diamond, from the University of Berkeley (United States), in 1964, it was demonstrated that the adult brain it has great plasticity, that is, the ability to adapt, change and be shaped.

Diamond’s experiments were pioneers in identifying how characteristics of the environment directly affect the emergence and development of brain cells.

The study was based on the observation of twelve rats that grew up in a cage with an enriched environment (elements for playing or running on the spinning wheel, company, different food) and another twelve that were kept in a small cage, isolated, without social or recreational stimuli .

After eighty days, Diamond analyzed their brains and found that the cerebral cortex had changed in the group that stayed in the enriched environment.

His cerebral cortex was more extensive, due to the growth of dendrites of neurons. Angiogenesis – the appearance of more blood vessels -, an increase in the level of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and an increase in the BDNF protein, a type of neurotrophin – a substance that plays a role in the regeneration of peripheral nerves, was also observed.

This neurotrophin acts mainly on the cerebral cortex and hippocampus, fundamental areas for processes such as learning and memory.

These initial data generated numerous other studies with the aim of confirming the findings and analyzing the role of each of the elements that make up this enriched environment in which the rats lived.

Neurogenesis and physical exercise

Since the pioneering studies on neuroplasticity, several new scientific evidences have demonstrated how factors such as food, cognitive activity, social environment, news and physical exercise are elements that affect this phenomenon.

One of these elements is the physical exercise.

The multiple benefits of regular exercise in various areas of health have been extensively demonstrated in human and animal studies, and are generally well known.

But what many people don’t know is that it also contributes to neurogenesis, that is, the formation of new neurons. Exercise also plays an important role in reversal and repair of existing neural damage, both in mammals and fish.

Understanding how this process occurs and what factors set it in motion can help to better understand problems such as age-related memory loss and perhaps even prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Understand the importance of exercise and health gains

The average brain contains about 100 billion cells, most of which were formed before birth. New cells continue to appear and grow in large numbers at an accelerated rate in early childhood.

Over the years, neurogenesis gradually diminishes, but the process does not stop even during old age. Neurotrophic factors help to stimulate and control this process and BDNF is the most important.

Between 700 and 1,500 new ones per day

The main place where new neurons appear is in the parahippocampal gyrus, a region that surrounds the hippocampus, but there are also other regions of the brain that produce new cells.

Recently, a Harvard University research team, led by Rudolph Tanzi, found that this region can produce between 700 and 1,500 new neurons per day.

That might not seem like much when you consider the total number of neurons we have. But even this small number has value, as it keeps many existing neural connections active.

So while most people can grow new cells in the brain, the goal of research now is to find the best ways to do this.

If the number of neurons can be increased further, it is possible that the main function of the hippocampus could be enhanced. Thus, the way people learn new information and access short- and long-term memory could be improved.

The results so far support the hypothesis that there is a link between exercise and neurogenesis.

A Diamond study found that the rats that did aerobic exercise for eight weeks had a rate of generating new neurons in the hippocampus twice that of the control group, which did not exercise.. Although the correlation has been established, causality remains to be proven.

The main hypothesis is that, in addition to encouraging the production of BNDF, aerobic exercise can help increase the production of an enzyme by the liver (Gpld1), which can also help with neurogenesis.

It is known that exercise accelerates the maturation of stem cells, that is, their transformation into fully functional adult cells and improves the long-term learning mechanism. All of these elements are critical to improving learning and memory.

How to reduce the risk of diseases like Alzheimer’s?

While many of the findings about neurogenesis come from animal studies, people can get the same brain benefits from aerobic exercise.

However, it is not clear which type of aerobic exercise works best, nor for how long.

There are data that suggest a recommendation for 120-150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, but more evidence is needed to confirm this conclusion.

Studies point to swimming as one of the most complete sports. Promotes a clear cognitive benefit (improvements in attention processes, cognitive flexibility, memory) in young and old.

Nonetheless, any exercise that increases your heart rate, such as a treadmill, bicycle, or brisk walking, is worth it. The moving brain learns faster.

*Isabel María Martín Monzón is a doctor in neuropsychology and a professor at the University of Seville, Spain. This article was originally published on The Conversation website and has been replicated here under a Creative Commons license.

Read the original article here.