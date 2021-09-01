How to save electricity | Economy

The “water scarcity tariff flag” will come into effect this Wednesday (1st) and add R$ 14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed. The new flag represents an increase of 49.63% compared to the red flag level 2, which so far was the highest in the system and has been in effect for the past few months.

In practice, electricity bills should increase almost 7%.

According to the text released by the agency, the forecast is that the new brand will remain in force until April 30, 2022. Until now, the brand system was revised month by month.

And to reduce the impact of this increase, there is no secret: it is necessary to save electricity (see tips in the video below).

Among the villains of the electricity bill are equipment that consume energy to generate heat, such as an electric shower, clothes dryer, heater and iron. Traditional appliances also increase expenses, especially refrigerators, microwaves, freezers and washing machines.

10 strategies to save energy

Purchase efficient electrical appliances

Older appliances are often less efficient. If you can, replace them with newer appliances and with the PROCEL seal for energy efficiency. Search for more efficient models and powers.

Take baths for a maximum of five minutes. By spending too much time in the shower, you waste water and consume too much electricity, especially in winter. Also prioritize “warm” or “summer” mode on hot days.

Keep an eye on the cell phone charger

Do not leave the mobile phone charger unattended or after the device is fully charged. In addition to preventing domestic accidents, it consumes electricity.

In addition to being comfortable on the eyes, taking advantage of natural daylight helps reduce wasted energy. Avoid turning on lights in environments that are already naturally lit, prefer places with large windows and light walls.

Avoid ‘standby’ of devices

Never leave the devices switched on in “standby mode”. There is no need to continue consuming energy if you are not using them. Unplug the appliance when not in use.

Always give preference to LED lamps. They consume up to 80% less than conventional light bulbs,

Use the “timer” function of TVs

Avoid sleeping with the TV on. Use the “timer” or “sleep” function to turn it off by itself.

Use the refrigerator efficiently

Avoid using the back of the fridge or freezer to dry cloths and clothes. Always check the condition of the sealing rubber and avoid opening the door at all times.

Iron clothes at once

Gather as many clothes as possible to iron and always use the temperature indicated for each type of fabric. Leave light clothes to iron with the iron turned off.

Bare or exposed wires can lead to accidents and contribute to energy loss. It is recommended to change them urgently.