Hubble telescope captures “romantic” image in the sky

A flaming blue arrow appears to pierce a giant cosmic heart in an image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. Lovers can relate to the well-known action of Cupid, son of Mars (god of war) and Venus (goddess of love), in Roman mythology.

Although the reality is much less romantic, it is still a beautiful and incredible scene to behold.

“Arrow” hitting a “cosmic heart” is an unusual phenomenon known as a Herbig-Haro object. Image: ESA / Hubble & NASA, B. Nisini

It is actually a relatively uncommon phenomenon known as a Herbig-Haro object.

The “arrow” is composed of twin jets of superheated ionized gas that shoot into space from opposite poles of a newborn star called IRAS 05491 + 0247.

In turn, the “heart” is the cloud of dust and gas that surrounds the protostar, according to members of the Hubble team.

And it is this dramatic interaction between the jets and the cloud that creates a rare celestial vision, the Herbig-Haro object. The one photographed in this case by Hubble is called HH111 and is about 1,300 light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Orion.

How did Hubble capture the “heart” being “arrowed”?

According to Space.com, Hubble captured the image using an instrument called the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), which observes optical and infrared (heat) wavelengths of light.

“Herbig-Haro objects actually give off a lot of light at optical wavelengths, but they’re difficult to observe because the dust and gas around them absorb much of the visible light,” explain European Space Agency (ESA) officials. in a description of the image released this Monday (30).

“Therefore, the ability of the WFC3 to observe at infrared wavelengths – where observations are not as affected by gas and dust – is crucial to successfully capturing Herbig-Haro objects,” they added.

First images made by Hubble were blurry

Back in the early 1990s, when it was launched into space, the iconic space observatory made somewhat blurry images, a problem that the team members responsible for the telescope soon discovered was caused by a flaw in its primary 2.4 mirror. meters wide.

It didn’t take long for astronauts to correct this problem on a spacewalk taken in December 1993. Over the years, Hubble has been updated and maintained over four more service missions. The WFC3 instrument was installed during the last of these shuttle flights to Hubble, which took place in May 2009.

The Hubble telescope continues to provide incredible views of the cosmos, but it has begun to show the effects of age. Without the space shuttle, astronauts can no longer access the observatory in loco, which has been a major problem in the case of its recent defects.

Still, our old friend continues to present us with incredible snapshots of the universe.

