Huck’s debut show will feature ‘Show of the Famous’

It’s time for the premiere of “Domingão com Huck”! In Luciano Huck’s first program on Sundays on Rede Globo, presenter Xuxa Meneghel will be the special guest to be part of the jury of the panel “Show dos Famosos”.

Great success in the world, the “Show dos Famosos” will feature a cast of artists who will honor great talents in national and international music and will be evaluated by a panel of judges.

Domingão with Huck: Margareth Menezes, Fiuk and Gloria Groove perform at the Show dos Famosos Image: Playback/TV Globo

In the debut program, Fiuk, Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes will have the mission of bringing eye-popping performances that resemble the voice, image and gestures of the singers chosen to pay homage.

The spoiler of Luciano Huck’s first attraction is that singer Amy Winehouse, who died in June 2011, will be one of the honorees on the stage of TV Globo’s Sunday program.

In addition to the presenter Xuxa Meneghel, the panel of judges will include the participation of the singer Preta Gil and the director of the genre of varieties and realities at Globo, Boninho.

Domingão with Huck: Preta Gil, Boninho and Xuxa will be judges at the Show dos Famousos Image: Playback/TV Globo

After saying goodbye to “Caldeirão”, Luciano Huck said he has ‘butterflies in his stomach and anxious’ for the great debut of “Domingão com Huck”.

“I have butterflies in my stomach, I’m anxious, but everything will be fine and I’m counting on you. I want to see everyone there on Domingão with me. I’m waiting for you. All of you, the whole family,” he said.

“Domingão com Huck” will air on Sundays, from 6 pm (GMT), on Rede Globo.