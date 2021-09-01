Hulk hopes to win at least two more titles for Rooster this season

Decisive at Atlético, forward Hulk is back in the Brazilian team and was interviewed this Tuesday (31) while preparing for the World Cup qualifiers. The Galo player commented on his good relationship with Guilherme Arana, club and national team mate, and talked about his desire to win more titles for Galo.

Since joining Atlético in February 2021, Hulk has scored 19 goals and helped Galo take the title of the Minas Gerais Championship. In addition to the State Championship, won in May, Alvinegro is now fighting, among the favorites, for the title of the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. Galo’s top scorer for the season talked about his dream of raising more cups with the team.

“For Guilherme Arana I want many other achievements, because if he wins, I’ll win too, since we’re playing at the same club. God willing, we can win at least a couple more titles this year. May God bless us”, said the player.

On Monday (30), Arana talked about the good relationship he has with striker Hulk, commented on the respect and admiration he has for the Atlético player, in addition to having talked about the good phase that the experienced player has been experiencing. This Tuesday, it was Hulk’s turn to return the compliments.

“Arana is now a friend not only on the field. Outside the field, we also have a lot of friendship. He is an extremely good guy. I even say he can’t be quiet, you know. He’s very active, but he’s very good, deserving. The three you mentioned (Arana, Claudinho and Malcolm) are deserving of Olympic gold. We know how important it is”, commented Hulk.

