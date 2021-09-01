Hulk plans to win two more titles this year and praises Atltico’s structure

This year, Hulk was already Minas Gerais champion for Atltico. At the moment, the club fights for the titles of the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.
Galo is the leader of the Brazilian Nationals, with 39 points, four more than Palmeiras. In the Copa Libertadores, the team is classified for the semifinals. The duels with Palmeiras are scheduled for September 21st and 28th. Already in the Copa do Brasil, Alvinegro host Fluminense in Mineiro on September 15, in the return match of the quarterfinals. In the first leg, in Rio de Janeiro, they won 2-1 and had an advantage in the knockout.
Hulk took the opportunity to praise the Atltico. The Brazilian Seleo player said that the club provides an excellent structure so that he can play football at its best.
End of fasting?
Hulk returned to Seleo Brasileira after five years. The player has a chance to break the fast wearing the colors green and yellow: he only scored for the national team in friendlies.
In total, Hulk entered the field 48 times for the main Brazilian team. In official competitions, there were 15 games, being 11 as a starter, and no goal scored. In the 33 friendlies, he shook the net 11 times.
The chance to end this fate will be in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Hulk is related to the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru.
“Striker lives on a goal. I’m living a good time, very happy, confident. In all the competitions I played with Atltico, I scored in all of them. I come to the Brazilian national team very confident to balance the opposing networks and help the Brazilian national team. It’s not something that bothers us. We want to score, but it’s not something that keeps hammering in our heads. Above all, the most important thing is our contribution to helping the team,” he said, finishing.
Players present Brazilian national team
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
There is no description for this image or gallery