Hulk predicts game of “claw and war” against Chile and says he is more confident about returning to the national team | Brazilian Team

With all 24 players available for the first time since the presentation in São Paulo, the coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite, commanded training this Tuesday afternoon at the Corinthians training center.

The 35-year-old striker Hulk lives the expectation of taking the field again with the hopscotch shirt. The last time was in Dunga’s selection, still in 2016 – in the elimination for Peru, in the Copa América Centenario. Before the game against Chile, this Thursday, in Santiago, he remembered the last time he went to the Chilean capital: in October 2015, at the opening of the 2018 Qualifiers, the then champions of America beat Brazil 2-0.

– Game of claw and war. Game that requires a lot of attention and focus – commented Hulk.

At 35 years old, in a big phase at Atlético-MG, the forward spoke of a new position on the field, of returning to Brazilian football and of much more confidence at this time with the Seleção.

– I think what has changed in me is that today I have more experience than we have been acquiring over time. Today I’m more confident, I play closer to the goal, I think that’s it. I’m back after more than five years, with 35, but very mature, very confident of what I can do. I live a good time and this gives me more strength to be available to Tite to give my best – said the player.

1 de 1 Hulk is 35 years old and returns to the Brazilian national team after five years away — Photo: Reproduction Hulk is 35 years old and returns to the Brazilian national team after five years away — Photo: Reproduction

“I’ll come back lighter, calmer”

Idol of Zenit, Hulk also taught Malcom and Claudinho, current players of the Russian club. The striker of Galo belonged to Zenit when he defended the Brazilian team in the 2014 World Cup.

“He even has a picture at the airport,” Malcolm commented. – He’s a reference, an idol. Let’s get tips from the Hulk to find out the best possible way to try to go to the Cup for Zenit like he did.

Hulk commented a few times that he returned more mature to the Brazilian team. And he didn’t just advise Zenit players, he took the opportunity to send a message to the younger ones.

– When I came to the youngest team, back in 2009, on my first call, I was anxious, I wanted to make everything work.. Today, I come back lighter, calmer and that’s what I can say for the younger ones – commented the striker, who justified his return to Brazil.